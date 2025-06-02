Air India Likely to Cut MRO Ties with Turkish Technic Over Public Sentiment

Both Air India and Indigo appear to be phasing out their reliance on Turkish aviation partners amid heightened scrutiny of Turkish involvement in Indian aviation.

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson has indicated that the airline is likely to end its maintenance partnership with Turkish Technic, a prominent aviation MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul) firm. Turkish Technic currently services Air India’s Boeing 777 fleet. The decision follows increased public pressure and growing calls to boycott Turkish businesses in India. These sentiments intensified after Turkey extended public support to Pakistan during a recent conflict involving India. “The decision has been taken in the national interest, respecting public sentiments,” said Campbell Wilson in a statement to ANI, suggesting that the airline will seek alternative MRO providers.

India’s National Security Push Impacts Turkish Aviation Firms

This move aligns with recent Indian government actions targeting Turkish aviation firms. The Ministry of Home Affairs recently revoked the security clearance of Celebi, a Turkey-based ground handling company, citing “interest of national security.” The suspension bars the firm from operating at Indian airports. As India reassesses foreign involvement in critical infrastructure and services, Turkish companies are facing operational hurdles. Air India’s move to exit its agreement with Turkish Technic reflects this broader shift. The country currently lacks domestic MRO capabilities for wide-body aircraft, increasing dependence on international firms, but is pushing to localize these operations over time.

DGCA Grants Final Extension To Indigo’s Turkish Damp Lease

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has granted Indigo a final three-month extension on its “damp lease” arrangement with Turkish Airlines. Indigo had initially requested a six-month extension to continue operating two Boeing 777-300ER aircraft leased from the Turkish carrier. The DGCA denied the extended request but approved a shorter window “to avoid passenger inconvenience.” In a formal statement, the DGCA said, “Indigo has been granted a one-time last and final extension of three months.” The extension allows Indigo to continue operating the aircraft until August 31, 2025, under the condition that the lease will be permanently terminated afterward.

Indian Airlines Shift Focus From Turkish Aviation Support

Both Air India and Indigo appear to be phasing out their reliance on Turkish aviation partners amid heightened scrutiny of Turkish involvement in Indian aviation. Air India plans to seek alternatives to Turkish Technic for wide-body aircraft maintenance, while Indigo prepares to exit its damp lease agreement with Turkish Airlines. These developments reflect a national trend of reassessing strategic partnerships in sensitive sectors. Public sentiment and national security concerns are influencing decisions within India’s civil aviation space. Airlines are expected to gradually reduce foreign dependency and explore domestic or neutral third-country service providers going forward.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

(With Input From ANI)

Also Read: What Is Operation ‘Spiderweb’, Under Which Ukraine Hit Air Bases Thousands Of Miles Inside Russia? Explained