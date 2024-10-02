Home
Wednesday, October 2, 2024
Air India To Retain Vistara Services To Feature ‘AI2’ Prefix

An Air India spokesperson on Wednesday said the teams of Air India and Vistara have been working hard for over a year to ensure that the merger of the legal and regulated entities.

Air India To Retain Vistara Services To Feature ‘AI2’ Prefix

Air India on Wednesday said flights operated with Vistara aircraft will have numbers starting with the prefix ‘AI2’ after the merger next month while Vistara’s planes, crew and service will continue to operate as before.

The Tata Group-owned full service carrier also emphasised that the Vistara experience will remain post merger.

The merger of Vistara — a joint venture between Tatas and Singapore Airlines — with Air India is scheduled for November 12 that will mark a major consolidation in the Indian aviation space after the integration of AIX Connect with Air India Express.

There are concerns in certain quarters on whether Vistara passengers will continue to get the same services like now, post merger as Air India, which is in the transformation phase, has been facing certain service issues in recent times.

An Air India spokesperson on Wednesday said the teams of Air India and Vistara have been working hard for over a year to ensure that the merger of the legal and regulated entities is seamless for both customers and staff.

“Though the legal entities and Air Operator Certificates will become one on 12 November, the Vistara experience will remain.

“Vistara aircraft, crew and service will continue to operate as before, but with AI2XXX flight numbers bookable via airindia.com,” the spokesperson said in a statement to sources.

Air India’s airline code is ‘AI’ and that of Vistara is ‘UK’. The latter will fly into the sunset after the merger.

Among other elements, Vistara’s catering is being extended to Air India.

According to the Air India spokesperson, its narrow-body fleet continues to be upgraded with new aircraft being delivered and legacy aircraft being refitted with entirely new interiors.

The Air India-Vistara merger, announced in November 2022, will also see Singapore Airlines acquiring a 25.1 per cent stake in the merged entity.

