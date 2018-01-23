The air-travellers could soon be able to share a post on social media while on board their flight. However, if you are willing to use the voice and data services while in air, you may have to shell out at least 20-30% of the fare to avail of in-flight data connectivity. As per reports, the airlines are currently considering options to introduce the facility following a TRAI order. In the order, TRAI permitted the in-flight voice and data connectivity.

Soon after Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) announced that the air travellers will now be able to use in-flight voice and data connectivity, the recent reports suggested that the users willing to use the services will have to shell out at least 20% to 30% in order to avail the in-flight services. After the nod from TRAI, the airlines will now have to go through a few of the safety checks in order to avail services to their passengers. The services will also help the airlines to add value to the services which are being enjoyed by the business class travellers on domestic and international routes.

According to reports, the official said that the charges of the in-flight charges for data connectivity may vary from Rs 500 for half-an-hour to Rs 1.000 for an hour. The following charges were fixed according to international standards and taking into account the charges levied by service providers for slots on satellites. The airlines providing the in-flight connectivity services have to pay service providers a hefty amount in order to avail the services for their passengers. Unlike the other services which initially start at high price and them come down, the data and voice connectivity in the airborne flights have started their booking fares from Rs 1,200 to Rs 2,500 on short domestic routes. However, the charges are expected to rise in the coming times.

Commenting on the matter, an airline official said that the nod by TRAI on allowing the data and voice connectivity in flights will be an advantage for flights that remain in air for longer times. The official said, “TRAI’s order permitting in-flight net connection would be an advantage for flights that traverse the peninsula on intercontinental routes. These flights do not have to switch off the Wi-Fi when in Indian airspace”.

Speaking on the matter, Air Passengers Association of India national president D Sudhakara Reddy said that the in-flight data connectivity may be useful on long-haul flights. Reddy also said, “Even though I have never seen anyone asking for the Wi-Fi or data connection, the service can be used during an emergency.” Going by the international experience of passengers, it may not be viable for low-cost carriers, he added.

A few of the airlines that already provide Wi-Fi services to their passengers travelling abroad are Lufthansa, Emirates, British Airways and Delta. The internet services do not use much bandwidth, and because of this, the passengers enjoyed the data services for free.