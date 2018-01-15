The price war among low-cost carriers has reached its peak. AirAsia on Sunday announced that it will be flying its passengers to seven Indian cities at a base fare of Rs 99. AirAsia India's parent firm will also be flying passengers to international destinations at a base fare price of Rs 1, 499.

Low-cost carrier AirAsia India announced on Sunday that it will be flying passengers to seven domestic routes at a mere base fare of Rs 99 from Monday

Low-cost carrier AirAsia India announced on Sunday that it will be flying passengers to seven domestic routes at a mere base fare of Rs 99 from Monday. “The promotional fares start from Rs 99 under the dynamic pricing to cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, New Delhi, Pune and Ranchi,” the airlines said in a statement. “Passengers can book from Monday up to January 21 and avail the offer to travel from January 15 to July 31,” the statement further read.

The parent firm of AirAsia India, Air Asia will also be flying passengers at a base fare price of Rs 1, 499 to 10 countries of Asia-Pacific region known as APAC. The international destinations include Auckland, Bali, Bangkok, Kuala Lampur, Melbourne, Singapore and Sydney. However, the offer will be available to only passengers making their bookings through the carrier’s official website airasia.com and AirAsia mobile app.

The low-cost fare offer is valid for all flights of the group network including AirAsia India, AirAsia Berhad, Thai AirAsia, AirAsia X and Indonesia AirAsia X. The price war is at its peak since past few year with several carriers offering tickets at great discounts. Earlier in the ‘Long Weekend Sale,’ the airlines had offered tickets for international flights at a starting price of Rs 3,3999. Fliers had to make advance bookings to be able to fly to international destinations at a discounted price. There were several offers for domestic fliers as well.

AirAsia India is a joint venture between Malaysian low-cost airline AirAsia Berhad and Tata Sons. While the former is holding 49 percent stake in the venture, Tata Sons has a share of 51 percent.