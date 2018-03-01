Telecom Company Aircel has filed the bankruptcy as the company is facing big losses and financial troubles. Aircel has announced that due to intense market competition by the entry of new players, regulatory challenges and high level of unsustainable debt, the company is facing major losses and had left a negative business and reputational impact. Aircel has filed the case for bankruptcy in National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Mumbai on Wednesday

Telecom Company Aircel has filed the bankruptcy as the company is facing big losses and financial troubles. In an official statement Aircel has announced that due to intense market competition by the entry of new players, regulatory challenges and high level of unsustainable debt, the company is facing major losses and had left a negative business and reputational impact.’ The efforts to merge wireless business with another operator did not yield any results and had ultimately lapsed in September 2017, Aircel.

Quoting the statement, The Board of Directors of the Corporate Debtor has announced that they will file an application under the section 10 of the insolvency and bankruptcy code 2016 for undertaking corporate insolvency resolution process for the Aircel cellular, Dishnet wireless, Aircel Ltd. Sources have reported that Aircel has filed the case for bankruptcy in National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Mumbai on Wednesday.

While Aircel stated that after a marathon discussion with the financial experts and company shareholders, the company could not reach any outcome with respect to the restructuring of its debt and funding. Despite the discussions and the invoking of a Strategic Debt Restructuring scheme in January 2018…no agreement could be reached.”

ALSO READ: Amazon takes over Ring for $1 billion

Telecom company has also stated that it will continue to provide uninterrupted connectivity service to its customers and sought their support in the current difficult financial period. “The Company would like to emphasise that CIRP is not a proceeding for liquidation, rather is a process to find best possible resolution for the current situation and that would be in the best interest of everyone (vendors, distributors, employees, etc) to protect and preserve the value of the company and manage the operations,” it added.

ALSO READ: With GDP at 7.2% in October-December quarter, India regains status of fastest growing economy

ALSO READ: Indian companies likely to hike average 9.4% salary in 2018, says Aon Hewitt survey

For all the latest Business News, download NewsX App