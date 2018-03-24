A special court in Delhi granted Karti Chidambaram, son of Union Minister P Chidambaram anticipatory bail today, on Saturday, March 24in in the Aircel-Maxis case. A Special CBI judge, OP Saini reserved the order by granting protection from arrest to Karti till April 16, on the condition that he will appear before the investigating officer in the corruption case whenever he is summoned.

Senior lawyer and Congress leader Kapil Sibal, appearing for Karti, said that there was neither any allegations against Karti in the case nor was anything to show that he knew the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) officials. after recieveing bail for Delhi HC, he had yesterday filed a plea in order to seek protection from the conviction in the in the Aircel-Maxis matter, in which the CBI and Enforcement Directorate have lodged separate cases in 20111 and 2012 respectively.

However, both ED and CBI sought 3 weeks time to file a detailed response to the anticipatory bail plea and claimed that Kati should not be granted any interim protection till then. Karti’s father and former finance minister P. Chidambaram and his wife Nalini Chidambaram were also present in the court.

