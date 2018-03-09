The reserve bank of India slapped a penalty of Rs 5 crore on the Airtel Payments Bank for not following the standard Know Your Customers (KYC) norms. The Central bank stated that Airtel had without taking proper consent of the customers opened their accounts in the bank. After its investigation RBI found Airtel Payments Bank guilty and imposed a monetary fine.

“The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed, on March 7, 2018, a monetary penalty of Rs 50 million on Airtel BSE 0.19 % Payments Bank Limited (the bank) for contravening the ‘Operating Guidelines for Payments Banks’ and directions issued by RBI on Know Your Customer (KYC) norms,” the central bank said in a statement. “It is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers,” it added.

The verdict comes after the Central bank took a supervisory visit to the bank between November 20 and 22, 2017 addressing the complaint from customers referring to the opening of accounts without consent. “The supervisory visit report and other relevant documents, revealed, inter alia, contraventions of ‘operating guidelines for payments banks’ and the directions issued by RBI on Know Your Customer (KYC) norms,” said the RBI in a statement.

RBI after assessing all the reports and documents after the supervisory visit had issued a notice to Airtel Payment Bank, asking them why a penalty should not be imposed for non-compliance with guidelines and directions issued by RBI. After hearing the bank’s reply and other oral submissions, the RBI concluded that a monetary penalty should be imposed on the bank for not abiding by the standard rules.

