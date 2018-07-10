Airtel has re-hauled its Rs 499 postpaid plan to take on Jio and Vodafone. Additionally, the plan includes other benefits such as a one-year subscription to Amazon Prime, Wynk TV subscription and Handset Damage Protection. However, the plan will be available to select users in certain regions.

Bharti Airtel has revamped its Rs 499 postpaid plan to offer 75GB of Data instead of the 40GB it offered earlier. The plan includes 100 SMS messages per day and unlimited voice calls throughout the country. The Rs 499 plan falls under the ‘Bestselling Postpaid plans’ in the MyPlans category that also offers plans worth Rs 399, Rs 649, Rs 799, Rs 1,199.

Data use can be increased up to 500GB and the unused data from one month is added on to the next month. The development has come after the company made a series of changes in its fixed broadband plans, and is touted to take on upcoming Jio GigaFiber broadband by Reliance.

Earlier, Vodafone had re-hauled its Rs 399 and Rs 2,999 postpaid plans to offer unlimited voice calls and up to 300 GB of data, along with Netflix and Amazon subscriptions. Vodafone has also announced a new Rs 299 Red Basic postpaid plan which provides 20 GB data

On the other hand, Mukesh Ambani’s Jio provides Rs 199 postpaid plan to offer unlimited calls and up to 25 GB of 4G data, along with 100 SMS per day, and complimentary access to Jio’s entire suite of apps. Subscribers can get additional data at Rs 20 per GB up to 500 GB.

