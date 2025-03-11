Home
Airtel Teams Up With Musk’s SpaceX, India To Get Starlink Satellite Internet

Bharti Airtel has entered an agreement with SpaceX to launch Starlink's satellite-based internet services in India, a regulatory filing on Tuesday reported. The deal is pending regulatory clearances for SpaceX to start offering Starlink services in the country.

Enlarging Internet Reach All Over India

Under this collaboration, Airtel and SpaceX intend to boost internet connectivity in India, with a focus on rural India, schools, healthcare facilities, and far-flung villages. The union will offer satellite internet at high speeds and potentially involve distributing Starlink hardware at Airtel’s retail outlets. This collaboration fits into Airtel’s long-term vision of providing cutting-edge connectivity across the country, according to the company.

The partnership will also investigate ways in which the satellite technology of Starlink will enhance Airtel’s existing network. The infrastructure of Airtel will be utilized by SpaceX, with Airtel gaining from Starlink’s satellite technology to deliver internet to unconnected or sparsely connected communities. Through this partnership, the digital divide will be overcome and high-speed broadband will be delivered to the underserved community.

Airtel’s Expanded Satellite Coverage

Airtel currently partners with Eutelsat OneWeb for satellite broadband. Adding Starlink to its portfolio, Airtel will further expand coverage to rural areas, enhancing access to broadband for businesses and communities in these areas. This will aid in driving growth and development in these underserved areas.

Airtel’s Managing Director Gopal Vittal hailed the deal, terming it as an important milestone for providing next-gen satellite connectivity in India. SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell was also bullish about the deal, adding that Starlink can change the lives of people and enterprises in India by providing assured internet connectivity.

Starlink’s expansion into India is also held up by regulatory issues, specifically those about adhering to security laws. Moreover, local telecom titans such as Reliance Jio may also present stiff competition that could prevent Starlink from taking off. Though Starlink has been successful elsewhere in the world, pricing is going to be crucial in India’s cost-sensitive market.

