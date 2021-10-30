Ajay Shetty has a quite interesting and classy profile as he completed his graduation from Christ College, Bengaluru, and Masters from New York Institute of Technology and New Jersey Institute of Technology.

Life is a gift that should be enjoyed thoroughly; if a person works hard, he certainly deserves to party hard as well. But things have been quite gloomy in the past couple of years because of the COVID-19 pandemic and now the good news is that things are getting back to normal slowly. As change is the only constant thing in life, the style of partying should also change and Salud Beverages which has been founded by Ajay Shetty is all set to change the way we party and consume alcohol.

Salud Beverages, the lifestyle beverage startup, came into existence in September 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic was at its peak, there was an environment of sadness and people were becoming hopeless. The Spanish word “Salud” means “cheers to health” and this Bengaluru based gin & tonic brand aims to become a global brand with its alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. Ajay Shetty’s focus is on gin which is a niche category and has shown rapid growth in few recent years.

Ajay Shetty has a quite interesting and classy profile as he completed his graduation from Christ College, Bengaluru, and Masters from New York Institute of Technology and New Jersey Institute of Technology. Ajay Shetty showed his prowess in Equity markets as he worked as a banker with both Morgan Stanley and Merrill Lynch in New York and Hong Kong as well. He then decided to try his hands in entrepreneurship and his first venture was Myra Vineyards which he sold to Grover Zampa Vineyards in December 2019.

His latest project is Salud Beverages, India’s first Gin & Tonic brand which highlights his passion for creating an urban lifestyle brand that revolves around the idea of introducing people to Life 2.0 – A new way of life by changing the way people party by using clean and easy drinking and music. The drinks offered by Salud Beverages are modern in regard to taste and style and also have a universal appeal.

Though the market of gin is not as big as other alcoholic drinks such as rum and vodka as a research firm IWSR states that only 2 million cases of gin are sold, in comparison to 42 million of rum, and 10 million annually, yet the Indian Gin Market is growing at the rate of around 9% per year and it will grow till 2023. Ajay wanted to take the advantage of being one of the first movers in this market and Salud Beverages launched G&T 2.0 by coming up with three alcoholic beverages of original, cucumber and lavender flavour. Salud Beverages aims to become an integral part of the lives of its customers and for this purpose, Ajay Shetty and his team are also giving proper attention to their music and merchandise.

Earlier this year, Ajay Shetty managed to raise funds from the Indian actor and serial entrepreneur Rana Daggubati as the latter loved the idea of the business and stated that it was an easy decision to make for him.

Salud sessions have also been inculcated in order to make it easy for people to unwind and celebrate as in these sessions, local and new artists play music at the selected venues for Salud.

Ajay Shetty and his team overcame the biggest difficulty of growing in times of pandemic by reworking their business models and going through a learning process continuously as the world changed a lot in the last couple of years. As far as his vision is concerned, Ajay Shetty wants to establish Salud Beverages as a global beverage and lifestyle brand and launch more products for changing the dynamics of the industry. Ajay Shetty is pretty confident that his business venture will grow fast as it is a new market that is showing rapid growth.