Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta engagement LIVE updates: Mukesh and Nita Ambani elder son Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta engagement ceremony is taking place today in Mumbai. The Ambani's have roped in a California-based designer to set the theme at the engagement venue. Earlier on Thursday, the Ambani's have hosted a pre-engagement bash in Mumbai which was a star-studded evening.

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani is today hosting the engagement ceremony of their elder son Akash Ambani who is set to get hitched with his college time love Shloka Mehta, daughter of diamond merchant Russell Mehta. The engagement ceremony is being hosted by Mukesh and Nita Ambani at their luxurious home Antilla, which is a 27-storey building and an icon in itself in Mumbai. Earlier on Thursday, the Ambani’s had hosted a pre-engagment bash for their elder son Akash-Shloka, in Mumbai. The function was attended by B-town celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, to name a few and all the big people from the business fraternity. Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta marriage is set to take place in December.

Talking more the about inside information of the engagement ceremony, reports say that to create a world class ambience and theme at the engagement, the Amabnis has roped in a California-based designer for the engagement dinner while Karen Tran has been given the responsibility to prepare the venue.

Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta engagement LIVE updates

A California-based designer has been roped in by the Ambani’s to design and set the theme of engagement evening, which is expected to be a star-studded event.

Updating …

For all the latest Business News, download NewsX App

Read More