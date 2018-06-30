Mukesh and Nita Ambani are hosting the engagement ceremony of their elder son Akash Ambani, who will tie the knot with her college love Shloka Mehta, daughter of a diamond merchant Russel Mehta. The ceremony is taking place at the luxurious 27-storey Ambani's Antilla house in Mumbai. From B-town celebs to renowned people from the business fraternity and industrialists, politicians have graced the occasion.

Ambanis have roped in a California based designed to set the aura, design and decoration to set the tone of the engagement ceremony, taking place at their luxurious and one of its kind 27-storey Antilla house in Mumbai. All the traditional ceremonies including puja rituals will take place at their in-house temple, situated in Antilla.

So far, B-town celebs including Kajol, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Karan Johar, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Ashutosh Gowariker, Anu Malik and others have already made their presence at the occasion. Apart from these, King Khan Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan are yet to make their way to the engagement ceremony. However, Bollywood Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra, Bollywood’s Sultan Salman Khan will not be attending the ceremony due to their other commitments.

Industrialist Ratan Tata, Mukesh Ambani’s younger brother Anil Ambani with his wife Tina Ambani, politician and Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other renowned people are also present at the engagement ceremony.

#Maharashtra: Aamir Khan with wife Kiran Rao & filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani arrive at the engagement ceremony of Mukesh & Nita Ambani's son, Akash Ambani's with Shloka Mehta in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/Mhm5Ass6Up — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2018

#Maharashtra: Industrialist Anil Ambani with wife Tina Ambani arrives at the engagement ceremony of Mukesh & Nita Ambani's son, Akash Ambani's with Shloka Mehta in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/dpHkelk5dK — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2018

Ranbir Kapoor with mother Neetu Singh, Karan Johar & Kajol arrive at the engagement ceremony of Mukesh & Nita Ambani's son, Akash Ambani's with Shloka Mehta in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/CE2KaiBmWQ — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2018

Veteran Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar with wife Anjali Tendulkar & Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis at the engagement ceremony of Mukesh & Nita Ambani's son, Akash Ambani's with Shloka Mehta in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/GzJQuK0vEs — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2018

