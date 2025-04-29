Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Date, Gold Buying Timings, And Why This Day Is Considered So Auspicious

Akshaya Tritiya 2025 is on April 30. It's an auspicious day for gold buying, new ventures, and charity. Check key timings, rituals, and significance of the festival.

The Hindu festival of Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akha Teej or Akti, will be celebrated across India on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. Known as one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar, this day is believed to bring eternal prosperity, wealth, and good luck.

Each year, the festival is observed during the Shukla Paksha Tritiya of the Vaishakha month, and in 2025, it coincides with Rohini Nakshatra, making it spiritually significant for starting new ventures and making valuable purchases.

Date, Tithi & Puja Muhurat for Akshaya Tritiya 2025

According to Drik Panchang, Tritiya Tithi begins at 5:31 PM on April 29 and ends at 2:12 PM on April 30.

The Akshaya Tritiya Puja Muhurat is from 5:41 AM to 12:18 PM on April 30, offering a 6-hour 37-minute window for performing sacred rituals.

Significance of Akshaya Tritiya: Why Is It So Special?

‘Akshaya’ means eternal or never diminishing, and ‘Tritiya’ stands for the third lunar day. The festival is associated with Lord Vishnu, the preserver in Hindu mythology. Akshaya Tritiya is also celebrated alongside Parashurama Jayanti, marking the birth of Lord Vishnu’s sixth incarnation, Parashurama.

As per tradition, any positive activity performed on this day whether it’s buying gold, starting a new job, business, or home entry (griha pravesh) is believed to grow infinitely and bring long-term success.

Why Do People Buy Gold on Akshaya Tritiya?

Gold buying is one of the most prominent traditions of Akshaya Tritiya. It is believed that buying gold on this day symbolizes unending wealth and prosperity. The metal represents purity, success, and spiritual well-being in Hindu culture.

Since ancient times, families invest in gold jewellery and coins, trusting that purchases made today will yield positive returns and blessings throughout the year.

Auspicious Timings to Buy Gold on Akshaya Tritiya 2025

For those planning to buy gold on Akshaya Tritiya, here are the most favorable timings:

🟡 April 29:

Gold Purchase Muhurat: 5:31 PM to 5:41 AM (April 30) — 12 hours 11 minutes

Evening Choghadiya (Labha): 8:16 PM – 9:37 PM

Night Choghadiya (Shubha, Amrita, Chara): 10:57 PM – 3:00 AM

🟡 April 30:

Gold Purchase Muhurat: 5:41 AM to 12:18 PM — 8 hours 30 minutes

Morning Muhurat (Labha, Amrita): 5:41 AM – 9:00 AM

Morning Muhurat (Shubha): 10:39 AM – 12:18 PM

These time slots are considered ideal for investments and gold buying activities to ensure fruitful outcomes.

Traditions & Beliefs Around Akshaya Tritiya

Apart from buying gold, Akshaya Tritiya is marked by:

Performing pujas and decorating temples

Charity and food distribution to the needy

Starting new ventures, farm work, or business activities

Spiritual prayers to deities for abundance and peace

People believe that cosmic energies align positively on this day, making every action taken more powerful and rewarding.

Note: Investment experts suggest consulting certified professionals before making major purchases or decisions. Cultural beliefs may not always align with financial strategies.

