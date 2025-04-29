Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, April 29, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Business»
  • Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Date, Gold Buying Timings, And Why This Day Is Considered So Auspicious

Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Date, Gold Buying Timings, And Why This Day Is Considered So Auspicious

Akshaya Tritiya 2025 is on April 30. It's an auspicious day for gold buying, new ventures, and charity. Check key timings, rituals, and significance of the festival.

Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Date, Gold Buying Timings, And Why This Day Is Considered So Auspicious


The Hindu festival of Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akha Teej or Akti, will be celebrated across India on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. Known as one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar, this day is believed to bring eternal prosperity, wealth, and good luck.

Each year, the festival is observed during the Shukla Paksha Tritiya of the Vaishakha month, and in 2025, it coincides with Rohini Nakshatra, making it spiritually significant for starting new ventures and making valuable purchases.

Date, Tithi & Puja Muhurat for Akshaya Tritiya 2025

According to Drik Panchang, Tritiya Tithi begins at 5:31 PM on April 29 and ends at 2:12 PM on April 30.
The Akshaya Tritiya Puja Muhurat is from 5:41 AM to 12:18 PM on April 30, offering a 6-hour 37-minute window for performing sacred rituals.

Significance of Akshaya Tritiya: Why Is It So Special?

‘Akshaya’ means eternal or never diminishing, and ‘Tritiya’ stands for the third lunar day. The festival is associated with Lord Vishnu, the preserver in Hindu mythology. Akshaya Tritiya is also celebrated alongside Parashurama Jayanti, marking the birth of Lord Vishnu’s sixth incarnation, Parashurama.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

As per tradition, any positive activity performed on this day whether it’s buying gold, starting a new job, business, or home entry (griha pravesh) is believed to grow infinitely and bring long-term success.

Why Do People Buy Gold on Akshaya Tritiya?

Gold buying is one of the most prominent traditions of Akshaya Tritiya. It is believed that buying gold on this day symbolizes unending wealth and prosperity. The metal represents purity, success, and spiritual well-being in Hindu culture.

Since ancient times, families invest in gold jewellery and coins, trusting that purchases made today will yield positive returns and blessings throughout the year.

Auspicious Timings to Buy Gold on Akshaya Tritiya 2025

For those planning to buy gold on Akshaya Tritiya, here are the most favorable timings:

🟡 April 29:

  • Gold Purchase Muhurat: 5:31 PM to 5:41 AM (April 30) — 12 hours 11 minutes

  • Evening Choghadiya (Labha): 8:16 PM – 9:37 PM

  • Night Choghadiya (Shubha, Amrita, Chara): 10:57 PM – 3:00 AM

🟡 April 30:

  • Gold Purchase Muhurat: 5:41 AM to 12:18 PM — 8 hours 30 minutes

  • Morning Muhurat (Labha, Amrita): 5:41 AM – 9:00 AM

  • Morning Muhurat (Shubha): 10:39 AM – 12:18 PM

These time slots are considered ideal for investments and gold buying activities to ensure fruitful outcomes.

Traditions & Beliefs Around Akshaya Tritiya

Apart from buying gold, Akshaya Tritiya is marked by:

  • Performing pujas and decorating temples

  • Charity and food distribution to the needy

  • Starting new ventures, farm work, or business activities

  • Spiritual prayers to deities for abundance and peace

People believe that cosmic energies align positively on this day, making every action taken more powerful and rewarding.

Note: Investment experts suggest consulting certified professionals before making major purchases or decisions. Cultural beliefs may not always align with financial strategies.

ALSO READ: Stock Market Today: Indian Markets Start Strong, Sensex And Nifty Rally On Positive Global Cues

Filed under

Akshaya Tritiya 2025 Akshaya Tritiya gold buying time Akshaya Tritiya significance

newsx

World Bank Sanctions $108M To Develop Roads, Tourism, And Women’s Access In Pakistan
newsx

Is Shah Rukh Khan Joining The Marvel Universe? Here’s The Truth Behind The Buzz
newsx

Meta Unveils New AI App With Social Features, Voice Mode, And Smart Glasses To Rival...
newsx

Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Date, Gold Buying Timings, And Why This Day Is Considered So Auspicious
newsx

“Punishment Will Be Beyond Their Imagination”: PM Modi Gives Armed Forces Full Freedom To Respond...
newsx

Maharashtra Government Announces ₹50 Lakh Aid, Jobs, And Education Support For Victims Of Pahalgam Terror...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

World Bank Sanctions $108M To Develop Roads, Tourism, And Women’s Access In Pakistan

World Bank Sanctions $108M To Develop Roads, Tourism, And Women’s Access In Pakistan

Is Shah Rukh Khan Joining The Marvel Universe? Here’s The Truth Behind The Buzz

Is Shah Rukh Khan Joining The Marvel Universe? Here’s The Truth Behind The Buzz

Meta Unveils New AI App With Social Features, Voice Mode, And Smart Glasses To Rival ChatGPT

Meta Unveils New AI App With Social Features, Voice Mode, And Smart Glasses To Rival...

“Punishment Will Be Beyond Their Imagination”: PM Modi Gives Armed Forces Full Freedom To Respond To Pahalgam Terror Attack

“Punishment Will Be Beyond Their Imagination”: PM Modi Gives Armed Forces Full Freedom To Respond...

Maharashtra Government Announces ₹50 Lakh Aid, Jobs, And Education Support For Victims Of Pahalgam Terror Attack

Maharashtra Government Announces ₹50 Lakh Aid, Jobs, And Education Support For Victims Of Pahalgam Terror...

Entertainment

Is Shah Rukh Khan Joining The Marvel Universe? Here’s The Truth Behind The Buzz

Is Shah Rukh Khan Joining The Marvel Universe? Here’s The Truth Behind The Buzz

Jr NTR’s ‘NTRNeel’ Gets A Release Date: Prashanth Neel’s Action Drama To Hit Theatres In 2026!

Jr NTR’s ‘NTRNeel’ Gets A Release Date: Prashanth Neel’s Action Drama To Hit Theatres In

Who Is Abhishek Upmanyu? Comedian Deletes X Account After Viral Pakistan Comment Backlash

Who Is Abhishek Upmanyu? Comedian Deletes X Account After Viral Pakistan Comment Backlash

Who Was Rohit Basfore? Family Man Actor Found Dead Near A Waterfall In Assam’s Garbhanga Forest

Who Was Rohit Basfore? Family Man Actor Found Dead Near A Waterfall In Assam’s Garbhanga

What Did Ajith Kumar Say About The Pahalgam Terrorist Attack?

What Did Ajith Kumar Say About The Pahalgam Terrorist Attack?

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After