Saturday, May 17, 2025
Alcoholic Beverage Industry To See 8-10% Revenue Growth in FY26: Crisil

Spirits continue to dominate the alcobev sector, contributing 65-70 per cent of total revenue. The remaining share comes from beer, wine, and country liquor.

cancer warnings alcohol


India’s alcoholic beverage (alcobev) industry will post an 8-10 per cent revenue growth to reach Rs 5.3 lakh crore in fiscal 2026, according to a report by Crisil Ratings. The sector maintains momentum after recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13 per cent over the past three fiscals. Crisil Ratings added that operating profitability will improve by 60-80 basis points (bps), supported by ongoing premiumisation. The report also stated that strong credit profiles would persist, aided by healthy internal accruals, deleveraged balance sheets, and limited reliance on debt-funded capital expenditure.

Spirits Dominate Industry Revenue

Spirits continue to dominate the alcobev sector, contributing 65-70 per cent of total revenue. The remaining share comes from beer, wine, and country liquor. Spirits are produced through distillation, while beer and wine are made via fermentation. Industry volume will grow by 5-6 per cent in FY26, driven by rapid urbanisation, a growing drinking-age population, and rising disposable incomes.

Crisil Ratings Director Jayashree Nandakumar said, “This fiscal, healthy volume and ongoing premiumisation will support revenue growth despite the absence of major price revisions. Revenue from premium and luxury segments, priced at over Rs 1,000 per 750 ml, is expected to grow 15 per cent. The contribution from these segments will rise to 38-40 per cent of spirits revenue this fiscal compared with 31-33 per cent in fiscal 2023.”

The report said higher volumes and realisations will support profitability through better cost absorption and stronger contributions, even as input costs see a marginal rise.

Input Costs and Pricing Trends

Extra neutral alcohol (ENA) and barley, which form 60-65 per cent of total material costs, will see moderate price increases. ENA prices may rise 2-3 per cent due to demand from the ethanol blending program. Barley prices are expected to increase by 3-4 per cent because of tight supply and firm demand. Glass bottle prices will remain firm amid rising demand and stable supply.

Manufacturers have expanded capacities by 15-20 per cent over the past two fiscals. The industry currently operates at 70-75 per cent capacity utilisation, providing sufficient buffer for demand growth. Crisil Ratings confirmed no major debt-funded capex is planned for this fiscal.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Private Capex In India Grows At 19.8% CAGR Despite Flat Bank Credit Growth

