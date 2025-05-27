Home
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
  ALERT! Due Date To File ITR Extended – Here's What Taxpayers Should Know

ALERT! Due Date To File ITR Extended – Here’s What Taxpayers Should Know

CBDT explained that it revised the structure and content of the ITR forms for AY 2025-26 to simplify compliance, enhance transparency, and promote accurate reporting.

ALERT! Due Date To File ITR Extended – Here’s What Taxpayers Should Know

ALERT! Income Tax Return Due Date Extended – Here’s What Taxpayers Should Know


The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the last date for filing ITR for the assessment year 2025-26. Initially set for July 31, 2025, the new deadline is now September 15, 2025. “To facilitate a smooth and convenient filing experience for taxpayers, it has been decided that the due date for filing of ITRs, originally due on July 31, 2025, is extended to September 15, 2025,” the CBDT stated on Tuesday. A formal notification will follow shortly. This decision aims to reduce pressure on filers and ensure accurate, timely compliance.

ITR Forms Undergo Key Changes For Assessment Year 2025-26

CBDT explained that it revised the structure and content of the ITR forms for AY 2025-26 to simplify compliance, enhance transparency, and promote accurate reporting. These structural updates have required significant system development, integration, and utility testing. Considering these backend updates, CBDT concluded that more time was necessary to prepare and roll out the filing infrastructure. The extension of the deadline allows taxpayers and developers adequate time to adapt to the revised format and utility changes. The goal is to provide a seamless filing process once the utilities are fully ready.

New Tax Bill Introduced To Replace Income Tax Act, 1961

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced a bill in the Lok Sabha on February 13 to replace the Income Tax Act, 1961. The new bill proposes changes affecting individuals, businesses, and non-profit organisations. In the July 2024 Budget, the government also called for a complete review of the 1961 Act to make it more concise and less prone to legal disputes. CBDT encouraged stakeholders to share feedback on the bill, as it aims to modernise tax law and improve ease of compliance for all taxpayers in India.

How To File Your Income Tax Return (ITR): A Step-by-Step Guide

  • Gather all required documents: Form 16, PAN, Aadhaar, bank statements, investment proofs.
  • Visit the official Income Tax e-filing portal: https://www.incometax.gov.in
  • Register or log in using your PAN credentials.
  • Select the correct ITR form applicable to your income type.
  • Fill in the details carefully, verify pre-filled data, and upload required documents.
  • Validate and e-verify the return using Aadhaar OTP, net banking, or other available methods.
  • Download the acknowledgment for your records after successful submission.

