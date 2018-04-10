While speaking at the Boao Forum about the Facebook furore, Alibaba's Ma asked Facebook's CEO top 'fix' the lapses. The following remarks came in after Jack Ma was constantly asked about the Facebook. Following massive criticism from across the globe over the leakage of millions of users' data, several big shots like Elon Musk and Playboy had deleted their official company pages from the social media platform.

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of the biggest social media giant, Facebook, had recently stated that there is no one else to be blamed for the massive data leak but he himself. After being questioned over the business model of Facebook by Apple’s Tim Cook, the billionaire co-founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, Jack Ma has urged Facebook to tackle its growing criticism from the masses. He further asked Zuckerberg to take this really ‘seriously’. While speaking at the Boao Forum about the Facebook furore, Alibaba’s Ma asked Facebook’s CEO top ‘fix’ the lapses. The following remarks came in after Jack Ma was constantly asked about the Facebook.

Following massive criticism from across the globe over the leakage of millions of users’ data, several big shots like Elon Musk and Payboy had deleted their official company pages from the social media platform. After the flaw surfaced and Zuckerberg came out accepted the mistake, Facebook’s shared have tumbled since the leak was reported in March. The giant had said that they may have shared the personal data of millions of its users with Cambridge Analytica. The research firm had also helped Donald Trump in becoming the President of USA.

ALSO READ: PM Narendra Modi turns down Rs 78,000 crore rail project, asks authorities to explore indigenous technologies

Earlier, Whatsapp’s co-founder had asked the people to delete their Facebook accounts. After the leak was confirmed, millions of enraged users had also launched #DeleteFacebook campaign that trended for days on social media. Addressing the Facebook leak, Jack Ma said, “It is the time to fix it. It is the time for the CEO to really take it seriously. I think the problems will be solved.” He further stated that the problems faced by the Facebook may have risen because of its unprecedented expansion in past few years.

ALSO READ: Salaried class, businessmen need to fill new mandatory details in ITR forms this year

ALSO READ: Cambridge Analytica scandal: Mark Zuckerberg apologies, says no one else to be blamed for his mistake

For all the latest Business News, download NewsX App