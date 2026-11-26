Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 26: Skin Station Clinic, Dehradun, introduced Alma Harmony featuring ClearSkin Pro at a special media and press event on Monday, marking the first introduction of Alma Harmony in Uttarakhand. Founded by dermatologist Dr. Deepti Dhingra, the clinic’s initiative brings an advanced aesthetic technology platform to the state, opening up new possibilities in dermatologist-led skin treatments for people in Dehradun and surrounding regions.

The event, held at Skin Station Clinic, Bindal Tower, Chakrata Road, brought together healthcare professionals, media representatives and invited guests. The programme featured an introduction to the technology, its applications and the evolving role of laser-based procedures in contemporary dermatology.

With Alma Harmony being introduced in Uttarakhand for the first time, residents of Dehradun, Rishikesh, Haridwar, Mussoorie and other parts of the state can now explore additional advanced skin treatment options closer to home, subject to clinical suitability and availability at the clinic. The initiative may also reduce the need for people to travel to metropolitan cities to explore certain technology-assisted aesthetic procedures.

Alma Harmony is a versatile aesthetic platform designed to support multiple dermatological and aesthetic applications through different technologies and applicators. A key highlight of the introduction was ClearSkin Pro, which uses 1540 nm non-ablative fractional Er:Glass laser technology. It is designed to support skin rejuvenation and fractional resurfacing by delivering controlled thermal energy into the skin while preserving the outer skin layer.

The technology has applications in addressing selected skin concerns, including uneven skin texture, fine lines and acne scars, depending on individual assessment and treatment suitability. Its contact cooling feature is designed to support patient comfort during procedures. The treatment approach and expected outcomes vary according to individual skin conditions and clinical evaluation.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Deepti Dhingra, Founder and Dermatologist, Skin Station Clinic, said, “Our vision at Skin Station has always been to bring advanced dermatological care closer to people while maintaining the highest importance on clinical expertise and personalised treatment. The introduction of Alma Harmony with ClearSkin Pro is a significant step in that direction. We are pleased to bring this technology to Uttarakhand for the first time, giving people in Dehradun and surrounding areas access to additional treatment possibilities closer to home. Every skin is different, and our priority will always be a proper consultation, accurate assessment and a treatment plan tailored to the individual’s needs.”

The launch also highlighted the growing importance of technology-enabled dermatology in addressing concerns related to skin health, ageing, texture and scars. With increasing awareness of professional skin care, access to appropriate technology and qualified dermatological guidance can help people make more informed decisions about available treatment options.

Through this introduction, Skin Station Clinic aims to strengthen its commitment to combining medical expertise, evolving technology and personalised patient care, while contributing to the development of advanced aesthetic dermatology services in Dehradun and the wider Uttarakhand region.

About Skin Station Clinic

Founded by Dr. Deepti Dhingra, Skin Station Clinic is a dermatology, laser, hair and aesthetic care centre based in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. The clinic offers clinical and cosmetic dermatology services, with a focus on personalised consultation, evidence-based treatment planning and technology-assisted skin care.

Clinic Address: First Floor, Bindal Tower, Bindal Tiraha, Chakrata Road, Near Bindal Bridge, Dehradun, Uttarakhand – 248001.

Website: www.skinstation.in

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