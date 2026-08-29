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Home > Business News > AM/NS International School Crowned West Zonal Champions at INCA Map Quiz 2026

AM/NS International School Crowned West Zonal Champions at INCA Map Quiz 2026

AM/NS International School Crowned West Zonal Champions at INCA Map Quiz 2026

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Sat 2026-08-29 17:00 IST

Kanak Jain

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Surat (Gujarat) [India], August 29: AM/NS International School, Surat, has been crowned West Zonal Champion at the INCA Map Quiz West Zone 2026, conducted on August 9, 2026. The school secured the top position and qualified for the National Round scheduled on September 13, 2026, in Ahmedabad.

Organized under the aegis of the Indian National Cartographic Association (INCA), Gujarat Branch, the West Zonal Round brought together more than 100 qualifying teams across centres in Surat, Vadodara, and Ahmedabad. AM/NS International School fielded nine teams comprising 27 students, who competed in a two hour quiz covering topographical maps, satellite imagery, Indian and World Geography, General Knowledge, current affairs, and ISRO and space science.

AM/NS International School Crowned West Zonal Champions at INCA Map Quiz 2026
Mann Trivedi

The winning team of Atharv Tripathi, Mann Trivedi, and Kanak Jain of grade 10 topped the zone. Two other AM/NS International School teams of grade 10 also featured in the Top 10 – Shravya Patel, Jatan Mody and Shloka Choksi secured 7th position, while Aaradhya Jain, Krishna Kumar Bhatt, and Jihan Patel stood 10th.

This victory marks the fourth zonal title for AM/NS International School, reflecting the students’ strong command of geography, cartography, spatial interpretation, and multidisciplinary knowledge.

AM/NS International School Crowned West Zonal Champions at INCA Map Quiz 2026

Atharv Tripathi

Speaking on the achievement, Sunita Matoo, Principal, AM/NS International School, said: “This accomplishment highlights the talent and dedication of our students. At AM/NS International School, we remain committed to nurturing curiosity and excellence in every field of learning.”

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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AM/NS International School Crowned West Zonal Champions at INCA Map Quiz 2026
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AM/NS International School Crowned West Zonal Champions at INCA Map Quiz 2026

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AM/NS International School Crowned West Zonal Champions at INCA Map Quiz 2026
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AM/NS International School Crowned West Zonal Champions at INCA Map Quiz 2026
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