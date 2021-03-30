Year after year, we only see the rise of the digital media world as a whole and also the many youngsters who have increasingly become a part of this space with the aim to create milestones in the same. Many youngsters have come to the forefront of this industry and are trying to make it huge in their careers with the newness they bring to the table to optimize the innumerable resources in the digital world and provide maximum benefits to their clients through digital entrepreneurship. Aman Gupta is one such young entrepreneur, who manages several hats on his head being a successful digital marketer, celebrity manager, youtube marketer, and PR specialist. He is already one of the youngest digital entrepreneurs of India and is the CEO of ‘Growth Agency’ that is rising to the top as a full-service digital and PR agency.

Today, we caught hold of this young business personality to learn about the importance of social media growth and PR. Aman Gupta lays out a few important reasons explaining why social media growth is important.

• Getting more visibility: Who doesn’t want to get known in their respective niche, working upon strategies and plans on social media accounts can help people to gain more visibility across the platform, which in turn helps them in becoming more known in their field.