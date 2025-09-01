LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Amanta Healthcare IPO Day 1: Demand Is Rising In Retail, But Is It Worth Your Money?

Amanta Healthcare IPO Day 1: Demand Is Rising In Retail, But Is It Worth Your Money?

Amanta Healthcare Limited is a delhi based healthcare company started its IPO today, Sep 01,2025. The IPO will close on September 03, 2025. The company has its specialization in solvent recovery and recycling, offering green and cost-effective solutions across pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, specialty chemicals, and paints.

Amanta Healthcare IPO Day 1: Demand Is Rising In Retail, But Is It Worth Your Money?

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: September 1, 2025 14:03:07 IST

Amanta Healthcare Limited is now open for public subscription through its Initial Public Offer. Day 1 is attracting investor interest. The company is expecting to raise around Rs.126-crore of IPO began today, Sep 1, 2025, will remain till Sep 3, 2025.

The strong early demand reflects growing confidence in the company’s expansion plans and business model.

Key IPO Details of Amanta Healthcare Limited

• IPO Subscription Price: ₹120₹126

• Min. Retail Investment: ₹14,994

• Lot Size: 119 shares

• Max. Retail Bids: Up to ₹2,00,000

• Bid Opening Date: Sep 1, 2025

• Bid Closing Date: Sep 3, 2025

• Expected Allotment Date: Sep 4, 2025

• Approx. Date of Listing: Around Sep 8–9, 2025 on NSE and BSE

Amanta Healthcare Limited: Subscription Status on Day 1

As of Day 1, the IPO has been subscribed 1.71 times overall. Segment-wise investors participation:

• Total Subscription: 1.71x

• Retail Investors: 2.66x

• Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 0.00x

• NIIs Investors: 1.77x

(Subscription Specifics Collection Details: Sep 01, 2025 | 12:22 pm)

Amanta Healthcare Limited: Company Background

Amanta Healthcare Limited, Gujarat based company, deals in pharmaceutical Industry. The company develops, produce, and markets antiseptic liquid products, including small and large volume parenteral (SVPs and LVPs) and medical devices. Amanta Healthcare was started with a focus on fluid therapy and aseptic formulation. The company functions from its units in Hariyala, Kheda, Gujarat.

(Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before they finalise any investment. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.)

Also Read: Snehaa Organics IPO Day 2 Oversubscribed: Should You Jump In, Check Details?

Tags: Amanta HealthcareipoIPO news

RELATED News

This New AI App Could Be The Star Of India Mobile Congress 2025, Here’s Why
Tata Motors’ EVs Are Zooming Ahead: But What’s Slowing Down The Rest?
From Cape Town To Kashi: South African Delegation Explores India’s Locomotive Powerhouse
Silicon Dreams In Delhi: PM Modi To Launch India’s Boldest Semiconductor Push Yet!
Wait, What? India’s Global Investments Just Surpassed The World Average: No One Saw This Coming!

LATEST NEWS

Good News For Railway Employees! SBI And Indian Railways Signs MoU For Higher Insurance Coverage
Rajouri Landslide: 19 Families Successfully Evacuated Amid Heavy Rain
WHO Delegation Praises UAE Field Hospital in Gaza for Humanitarian Role
Labour Day 2025: Why Is It Celebrated? History And Origin
47,000 Foreign Workers Hired To Replace Palestinians Barred From Israel After Gaza War
All Schools SHUT In Chandigarh Tomorrow Amid Heavy Rain, Gurugram Joins The List
WATCH! Jam Packed Traffic In Delhi Jaipur Highway In Gurugram Amid Heavy Rain
Wait, What? India’s Global Investments Just Surpassed The World Average: No One Saw This Coming!
UN Warns of Food Crisis After Devastating Floods Wipe Out Pakistan’s Crops
Flight Disruptions, Metro Breakdown and Flood Alerts: Delhi-NCR Faces Unprecedented Rain Havoc
Amanta Healthcare IPO Day 1: Demand Is Rising In Retail, But Is It Worth Your Money?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Amanta Healthcare IPO Day 1: Demand Is Rising In Retail, But Is It Worth Your Money?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Amanta Healthcare IPO Day 1: Demand Is Rising In Retail, But Is It Worth Your Money?
Amanta Healthcare IPO Day 1: Demand Is Rising In Retail, But Is It Worth Your Money?
Amanta Healthcare IPO Day 1: Demand Is Rising In Retail, But Is It Worth Your Money?
Amanta Healthcare IPO Day 1: Demand Is Rising In Retail, But Is It Worth Your Money?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?