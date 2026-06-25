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Home > Business News > Amazon CEO Andy Jassy Meets PM Modi: What’s the Plan Behind Amazon’s $48 Billion Investment in India?

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy Meets PM Modi: What’s the Plan Behind Amazon’s $48 Billion Investment in India?

Andy Jassy reiterated Amazon’s long-term commitment to India, stating that the company is committed to being a long-term partner in the country’s growth and is inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday, June 25. (Image: X/ @ajassy)
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday, June 25. (Image: X/ @ajassy)

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Thu 2026-06-25 17:01 IST

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday, June 25. Jassy stated that the e-commerce giant remained deeply invested in India for the long term and would invest another $13 billion to build its cloud and artificial intelligence infrastructure here by 2030. Amazon’s total investment to set up cloud and AI infrastructure in India is now more than $21 billion from 2026 to 2030, making it a key global investor in AI and cloud.

The investment will enhance the capacities of AWS data centres in Mumbai and Hyderabad. The new infrastructure will provide startups, companies and governments access to AI chips, managed AI services, cloud technology and developer tools. Amazon said it will invest over $88 billion in India between 2010 and 2030.

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E-commerce Network Set For Expansion

The e-commerce giant announced it would still press ahead with its expansion in e-commerce and quick commerce in India, as well as its cloud and AI initiatives. It aims to open more than 20 new fulfilment centres and over 100 last-mile delivery stations in India this year to improve its logistics capacity in Tier 3 and Tier 4 cities, shortening delivery times to minutes, hours, or days.

Amazon also launched a new initiative, ‘Sammaan’, to focus on the welfare and well-being of tens of thousands of delivery associates working across its e-commerce and quick commerce network.

Amazon’s Business In India Is Still Booming

Amazon said it has already digitised well over 12 million small businesses, enabled $20 billion in cumulative e-commerce exports, supported 2.8 million jobs and trained more than 10 million Indians in cloud skills.

Looking ahead to 2030, the company aims to support 3.8 million jobs, help generate $80 billion in cumulative exports, extend AI benefits to 15 million small businesses, and provide AI education to 4 million government school students.

What Andy Jassy Said On Amazon’s Investment Plans In India

After meeting Prime Minister Modi, Andy Jassy said India remains one of Amazon’s most important long-term markets.

“We came to India over a decade ago and have since been serving customers, sellers, developers, start-ups and enterprises through our different businesses. The response has been tremendous, with strong growth especially across our ecommerce, AI, and cloud businesses. As we grow Amazon in India, our business priorities continue to align with India’s priorities of democratizing access to AI, digitizing small businesses, creating jobs, and enabling exports. We are investing over $48 billion in the coming five years to meet the strong demand across our business in India and to help the country achieve these priorities. We are inspired by Prime Minister Modi’s vision of a Viksit and Atmanirbhar Bharat, and we are committed to being a long-term partner in India’s growth story.”

PM Modi Welcomes Amazon’s $48 Billion India Investment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the X social media platform details of the meeting with Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, “A great meeting with Mr. Andy Jassy. I welcome Amazon’s record $48 billion investment in India. This will create new opportunities for our youth. At the same time, it shows the growing interest across the world to invest in India!

Why the Announcement Is Important

The latest investment underscores India’s rising significance in Amazon’s global strategy as demand for AI, cloud computing and digital commerce soars. The announcement also chimes with the wider drive by global tech companies to increase data centre capacity, improve digital infrastructure and expand their presence in one of the world’s fastest-growing technology markets.

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Amazon CEO Andy Jassy Meets PM Modi: What’s the Plan Behind Amazon’s $48 Billion Investment in India?
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy Meets PM Modi: What’s the Plan Behind Amazon’s $48 Billion Investment in India?
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