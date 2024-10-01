Amazon Sees Majority Of Customer Vsits From Tier-2 Cities

Amazon India reported that 80% of customer visits during the first 48 hours of its annual festive season sale came from tier-2 and smaller cities. The Amazon Great Indian Festival, which began on September 27, 2024, offered Prime members a 24-hour early access.

In a statement, Amazon revealed that the festival attracted a record 110 million customer visits, with a significant portion coming from tier-2 towns and below, a trend described as “encouraging.”

The data highlighted that over 75% of smartphone sales, approximately 80% of television orders, and more than 60% of fashion and beauty orders originated from these smaller cities.

The sale also proved fruitful for sellers on the platform, with small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs)—including women entrepreneurs, weavers, and artisans—selling over 1,500 units every minute in the first two days. Additionally, 8,000 sellers surpassed ₹1 lakh in sales, while more than 20,000 SMBs doubled their sales compared to an average day.

Amazon noted that over 65% of the sellers who received orders were based in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, including Moradabad, Saharanpur, Churu, Tiruvallur, Haridwar, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Surat, and Pune.