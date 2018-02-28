Leading e-commerce company Amazon has bought the ownership of the video doorbell startup company Ring. Amazon has brought video doorbell company for $1 million. World’s leading commerce site believes that the selling of Internet-connected gadgets from Kindle e-readers to all the latest gadgets that are available on Amazon.com. Camera technology is far superior to physical security ... With Amazon having roughly 100 million Prime members, that’s a big addressable market for them to start selling this into.

Leading e-commerce company Amazon has bought the ownership of the video doorbell startup company Ring. Amazon has brought video doorbell company for $1 million. The spokesperson for Amazon.com has confirmed the news about the deal. The deal between Amazon and Ring is considered as the most expensive takeover after $13.7 billion buy of Whole Foods Market, last year. The startup company Ring manufactures video doorbells to provide better security. Amazons braid equity research analyst Colin Sebastian said, “As Amazon moves more aggressively into the grocery delivery space… we believe smart security devices will be an important factor in driving user adoption.”

World’s leading commerce site believes that the selling of Internet-connected gadgets from Kindle e-readers to all the latest gadgets that are available on Amazon.com. Video door bell Company Rings offers a popular consumer electronics brand that it might not have replicated internally. Ring’s security devices are also compatible with Amazon Key and camera system that lets delivery personnel put packages inside the house to avoid theft. “Amazon more than Ring can revolutionize home security,” Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter said.

He also added that U.S. security and alarm company ADT could face the big loss after this deal. Ring’s “camera technology is far superior to physical security … With Amazon having roughly 100 million Prime members, that’s a big addressable market for them to start selling this into.” The market experts are analyzing this deal as one of the biggest changes to e-commerce market.

