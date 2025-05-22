Amazon To Refund Customers For Unprocessed Returns Dating Back To 2018

The e-commerce giant’s decision follows an internal review and the pressure of an ongoing class-action lawsuit that exposed long-overdue reimbursements—some as far back as 2018.

In a rare admission of error, Amazon has announced it will issue refunds to U.S. customers who returned products over the years but never received their money back. The e-commerce giant’s decision follows an internal review and the pressure of an ongoing class-action lawsuit that exposed long-overdue reimbursements—some as far back as 2018.

A company spokesperson told The Independent that the refunds pertain to “a very small subset of returns” where either the refund payment was initiated but never completed, or where Amazon couldn’t confirm whether the correct item had been returned, leading to no refund being processed at all.

“There is no action required from customers,” the spokesperson clarified. “We’ve resolved the payment issue and made changes to ensure better follow-up with customers in the future.”

The issue came to wider public attention after Steven Pope, founder of the consulting firm My Amazon Guy, revealed on LinkedIn that Amazon refunded him nearly $1,800 for a television he had returned in November 2018. “Seven years to process a return—isn’t that crazy?” Pope wrote.

Pope’s post drew similar responses, with several users commenting that they or someone they knew had also received emails from Amazon about long-delayed refunds.

The timing of Amazon’s corrective action is notable. In its May 1 earnings call, the company disclosed a $1.1 billion one-time charge, attributing part of it to the financial impact of correcting these historic return errors.

Meanwhile, Amazon is also fighting a class-action lawsuit filed in 2023, accusing the company of systematically failing to issue refunds or in some cases reversing them without notice. This April, a judge refused to dismiss the case, allowing it to proceed toward class certification—a step that could bring more affected customers into the legal battle.

As the lawsuit progresses, Amazon’s public move to process pending refunds may be seen as an attempt to contain reputational damage and demonstrate internal accountability—albeit belatedly.

