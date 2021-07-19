It has been at the realm of discussions for a long time now, but the recent developments in the last three months have reaffirmed the rise of a futuristic, well-planned city that will define the benchmark for tomorrow’s socio-economic and cultural aura of megacities. Today, we will have a look at the top five reasons why you should invest in Dholera SIR to get the best bang for your bucks.

If you are looking to invest in real estate, there’s an opportunity hotter than DubaiDholera SIR. It has been at the helm of discussions for a long time now, but the recent developments in the last three months have reaffirmed the rise of a futuristic, well-planned city that will define the benchmark for tomorrow’s socio-economic and cultural aura of megacities. Today, we will have a look at the top five reasons why you should invest in Dholera SIR to get the best bang for your bucks.

#1 Jio-Google Smartphone Factory and Reliance Group’s Four Giga Factories

Mr. Mukesh Ambani announced the next phase of his ambitious goals of taking Reliance towards a more prosperous, greener future at Reliance’s 44th AGM held on June 24, 2021. Among the plans shared, the four gigafactories and the launch of JioPhone Next in collaboration with Google emerged as the show stoppers. Motabhai means business, and these announcements came as a blessing for real estate investors as Dholera SIR was at the heart of Mr. Ambani’s plans. The JioPhone Next will be manufactured here in Dholera, and Google’s top executives recently arrived at survey sites as well. Combining this development with the $ 8.1 billion worth of four-Giga factories, we can witness next-gen industrialization.

#2 EV Manufacturing Hub Of India

The Gujarat government’s EV subsidy scheme has attracted a lot of attention and praise across the country, but there is something even more exciting for the investors. Gujarat government is offering a lucrative special subsidy of 12% on Fixed Capital Investment for EV manufacturers. Combining this with the overall infrastructure development in Dholera and similar investment opportunities sought by leading automakers in battery manufacturing plans and shift to EVs is likely to make Dholera the EV manufacturing hub.

To start with Tata Group has already made an announcement to set up a lithium-ironbattery manufacturing plant and for that they have already procured land of 126 acers inside activation zone of Dholera SIR. Moreover, DholeraSIR is likely to also benefit from the central government’s conclusive push to make India a global EV manufacturing hub.

#3 National And International Connectivity

Real estate investors consider connectivity as a prime factor. You might be surprised to know that the tenders for Phase-1 construction of the Dholera international airport have already been fulfilled, and Phase-2 tenders will be announced shortly. Additionally, Ahmedabad Metro Second phase will connect Dholera SIR directly. Not only this but also the Gujarat government has given the green signal to the state’s first monorail project of RS 6000 CR between Ahmedabad and Dholera Special Investment Region (SIR).It is noteworthy that the Ahmedabad-Dholera Expressway will also provide significant connectivity to Dholera SIR as well as Delhi Mumbai industrial corridor (DMIC). Once materialized, it will pave the way for both domestic and foreign travel while also boosting development in the nearby regions.

#4 Green Energy Solutions

Among other major developments, Dholera is all set to develop one of the world’s largest 5000 MW single-location Ultra Mega Solar Power Park which the government approved recently.a 2000 MW solar cell manufacturing unit will be established in the Dholera Special Industrial Region (DSIR.) out of which 15 MW is near to completions. With this being said, we can certainly say that it will be a big part of the government’s target of transitioning to 100% green energy by 2050.

#5 The Announcement Of Flagship Special Education Region

The Gujarat Special Education Region (G-SER) is also among the recent additions to the Dholera SIR project. This is the first of its type initiative where the public-private partnership model will be used to power a global education hub. Until recently, Vallabh Vidhyanagar was considered as one of the finest educational zones in the country, but G-SER is all set to level up the game as it aims to develop international class educational infrastructure.

Insights From The Real Estate Industry Experts

AmbrishParajiya, Director GAP Associates, shared his two cents on the matter. He said that this is truly the golden time to invest in real estate. He said that “When global corporations like Google have started investing in Dholera SIR and projects like the international airport have already started materializing, Indian investors should take full advantage of the grand investment opportunity. “He also added that “Gap Associates had already initiated three projects with RERA Approval to support such large scale projects and plans to expand their portfolio with commercial, Industrial and private facilities in the region. These properties will have smart utilities, technologies, and connectivity to make them a part of the smart city.” Towards the end of the discussion, he said that Neemrana smart city is designed with Dholera SIR at the heart of its inspiration, making Dholera the pilot model for all future smart cities of India.

Dholera SIR is swiftly turning into reality, and by no means should you leave the opportunity to invest in India’s first mega smart city.