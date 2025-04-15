Home
Tuesday, April 15, 2025
American Toilet Paper On EU List Of 400 Products It Plans To Hit With Tariffs. Which Other US Goods Is The Bloc Targeting?

The list reportedly includes everyday consumer items such as toilet paper, eye makeup, cigars, tobacco, and men’s and women’s clothing.

American Toilet Paper On EU List Of 400 Products It Plans To Hit With Tariffs. Which Other US Goods Is The Bloc Targeting?

The list reportedly includes everyday consumer items such as toilet paper, eye makeup, cigars, tobacco, and men’s and women’s clothing.


The European Union has released a list of over 400 American products it plans to target with retaliatory tariffs amid tensions with Washington over stalled trade negotiations, CNN reported on Tuesday.

The list, published Monday, reportedly includes everyday consumer items such as toilet paper, eye makeup, cigars, tobacco, and men’s and women’s clothing. Most of the listed products would face an additional 25% customs duty if the EU follows through on its countermeasures.

The move comes in response to sharp increases in U.S. tariffs on EU imports of steel, aluminum, and cars, which Brussels views as “unjustified and protectionist”.

The bloc, however, has opted to delay implementation of the tariffs for 90 days, pushing the effective date to July 14, after the US postponed its reciprocal tariffs, the report said.

According to EU figures based on 2023 U.S. export data, America’s top exports to the European Union include oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, aerospace components, medical supplies, and vehicles — sectors that could feel further strain if negotiations fail.

The U.S. has already imposed 25% tariffs on EU steel and aluminum, alongside similar levies on European automobiles. President Donald Trump’s administration had threatened a sweeping 20% tariff on all other EU goods, though that rate was recently reduced to 10% for a 90-day review period.

“We’re just asking for fair treatment. If they charge us, we charge them. It’s that simple,” Trump said recently, backing his tariff strategy.

Filed under

American products european union Retaliatory Tariffs trade negotiations Washington

