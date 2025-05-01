Amul Hikes Milk Prices by Rs 2 Per Litre Effective Today

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets the dairy brand Amul, has announced a price hike of Rs 2 per litre for all its milk variants. The revised prices will take effect from May 1, 2025. Consumers will now pay Rs 67 per litre for Amul Full Cream Milk, up from the earlier […]

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets the dairy brand Amul, has announced a price hike of Rs 2 per litre for all its milk variants. The revised prices will take effect from May 1, 2025. Consumers will now pay Rs 67 per litre for Amul Full Cream Milk, up from the earlier price of Rs 65. The price of bulk-vended toned milk will rise from Rs 53 per litre to Rs 55. Other Amul variants impacted by this increase include Amul Gold, Amul Buffalo Milk, Amul Cow Milk, Amul Slim and Trim, Amul Taaza, and Amul Chai Mazza.

GCMMF Cites Market Conditions For Price Hike

GCMMF stated that the increase in procurement costs necessitated the decision. The federation adjusted the retail prices to maintain the sustainability of milk production and to ensure fair returns for farmers. Amul confirmed that the revised prices would apply to all markets where its products are sold. The hike reflects the pressure created by rising input costs across the dairy supply chain.

Revised Amul Milk Prices From May 1

Amul Full Cream Milk will now retail at Rs 67 per litre instead of Rs 65. The price of bulk-vended toned milk has increased to Rs 55 from Rs 53 per litre. The price revision includes all popular variants under the Amul brand, covering different fat content levels to meet consumer needs.

Mother Dairy Follows With Similar Price Adjustment

Following Amul’s announcement, Mother Dairy also revised its milk prices by up to Rs 2 per litre. The new prices became effective from April 30, 2025, across Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Uttarakhand. A spokesperson from Mother Dairy said, “Mother Dairy is constrained to revise the consumer price of its liquid milk by up to Rs. 2 per litre, effective from April 30, 2025. This price revision has been necessitated to address the significant increase in procurement costs, which have gone up by Rs. 4 – 5 per litre over the past few months. The surge in procurement prices is primarily driven by early onset of summer and heatwave conditions.”

Mother Dairy Revises Prices Across Categories

Mother Dairy raised the price of bulk-vended toned milk to Rs 56 per litre from Rs 54. Full cream milk now sells for Rs 69 per litre, up from Rs 68. Cow milk prices have risen to Rs 57 from Rs 56, while double-toned milk now costs Rs 51 compared to the earlier Rs 49.

