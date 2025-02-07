Amul To Set Up World’s Largest Curd-Making Facility In Kolkata

Amul, through its parent company Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF), has revealed plans to invest ₹600 crore in building the world’s largest curd (dahi) production facility in Kolkata. The announcement was made during the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS), where the state secured investment proposals worth ₹4.40 lakh crore.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The new integrated dairy plant, to be located in the Sankrail Food Park near Kolkata, will feature a curd manufacturing unit with a daily capacity of 10 lakh kilograms, catering to the high demand for curd in Kolkata and surrounding areas. The plant will also have a milk processing capacity of 15 lakh litres per day.

The project, which will be developed in two phases by Kaira District Cooperative Milk Producers Union Ltd from Anand, is set to bolster Amul’s presence in Bengal, where it is already a leading milk brand. The new facility is also expected to contribute to the White Revolution 2.0, an initiative by the Ministry of Cooperation.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

ALSO READ: Good News For FD Holders: TDS Limit Hiked In Budget 2025