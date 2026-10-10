Ananya Panday Inaugurates NIF Global Bandra Campus, Inspires the Next Generation of Creative Talent

Ananya Panday Inaugurates NIF Global Bandra Campus

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 10: Bollywood actor and NIF Global Style Icon Ananya Panday inaugurated the new NIF Global Bandra campus in Mumbai, marking another significant milestone in the institute’s commitment to nurturing emerging talent in fashion and interior design. The launch brought together glamour, creativity and education, offering students a unique opportunity to interact with one of Bollywood’s leading young style icons.

The inauguration witnessed an enthusiastic gathering of students, faculty and members of the fashion and entertainment fraternity. The highlight of the event was an engaging interaction with Ananya Panday, who shared insights from her journey in the entertainment industry, her evolving personal style and the importance of individuality, creativity and confidence in building a successful career.

Ms. Tisha Khosla, Creative Educator at NIF Global Corporate, also interacted with Ananya Panday during the session, engaging her in an insightful conversation about fashion, emerging trends, personal style and opportunities for young creative professionals. The interaction offered students a closer perspective on the evolving relationship between fashion, design and the entertainment industry.

Speaking about the launch and her association with NIF Global, Ananya Panday said, “Fashion has always been a wonderful form of self-expression for me, and I think it is amazing to see young people getting the opportunity to explore their creativity and turn their passion into a career. What I really enjoyed about today was interacting with the students and hearing their questions, ideas and aspirations. A campus like NIF Global Bandra can give students the right environment to experiment, learn and discover their own identity. I’m really happy to be associated with NIF Global as a Style Icon and to be part of this new beginning in Bandra.”

Moving beyond a conventional celebrity interaction, the event featured an engaging question-and-answer session where students had the opportunity to ask Ananya about fashion, styling, modelling, Bollywood and pursuing careers in creative industries. The atmosphere became even more vibrant as Ananya participated in fun games and interactive activities with students, creating memorable moments and strengthening her connection with the next generation of creative talent.

The event was also a proud moment for Mr. Vivek Gautam, Director, and Ms. Mamta Gautam, Centre Head, who have been closely involved in the growth of NIF Global’s Andheri, Bandra and Thane centres. The launch of the Bandra campus adds a new chapter to that journey, bringing students closer to Mumbai’s dynamic fashion, lifestyle and design landscape.

Speaking about the launch of the new campus, Mamta Gautam and Vivek Gautam, of NIF Andheri–Bandra Centre Heads said, “We are extremely excited to see our long-held vision of establishing an NIF Global centre in the heart of Bandra, Mumbai, come to life. We believe this new centre will open up exciting opportunities for young minds across Mumbai to pursue their dreams and build promising careers in fashion, interior design and other creative fields. We are also deeply grateful to our celebrity mentor, Ananya Panday, for taking the time to visit the campus and interact with our students. Her presence and insights have made this occasion truly special and inspiring for our aspiring creative professionals.”

The launch also underscored NIF Global’s focus on bridging the gap between creative education and industry exposure. With fashion, interiors, styling and design increasingly intersecting with entertainment, digital media and global lifestyle trends, the institute aims to equip students with the creative confidence, practical knowledge and professional perspective required to succeed in these dynamic industries.

Strategically located in Mumbai’s vibrant Khar-Bandra neighbourhood, the new campus aims to offer aspiring designers access to contemporary learning environments and industry-oriented education. Its location within one of Mumbai’s prominent fashion, lifestyle and entertainment hubs further strengthens opportunities for students to explore the creative ecosystem around them.

The inauguration of NIF Global Bandra represents another step in the institute’s expanding presence and its vision of making quality design education accessible to aspiring creative professionals. Through its emphasis on industry engagement, experiential learning and mentorship, NIF Global continues to encourage students to transform their creative aspirations into professional opportunities.

With Ananya Panday bringing her signature energy, style and enthusiasm to the occasion, the launch concluded on an inspiring note, celebrating creativity, ambition and the limitless possibilities awaiting the next generation of designers.

About NIF Global

NIF Global – New York Institute of Fashion is a design education institution offering programmes across fashion design, interior design, beauty and management. With a presence across India and internationally, NIF Global combines creative education with industry exposure through associations with leading designers, industry mentors and prestigious fashion platforms, including Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI, New York Fashion Week, London Fashion Week and Dubai Fashion Week.

The institute is committed to nurturing emerging creative talent through practical learning, mentorship and opportunities to experience the global design industry

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