Monday, February 10, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Angel One MF Launches India’s First Nifty Total Market ETF And Index Fund

Angel One Nifty Total Market ETF and Angel One Nifty Total


Angel One Asset Management Company has launched two new investment offerings: the Angel One Nifty Total Market ETF and the Angel One Nifty Total Market Index Fund, marking India’s first ETF tracking the Nifty Total Market Index. These innovative funds, launched on February 10, 2025, aim to provide investors with broad exposure to India’s diverse market across all stock categories—large, mid, small, and micro-cap stocks.

Key Highlights of Angel One’s NFOs

  • Open for Investment: The NFOs are open for subscription until February 21, 2025, with a minimum investment of ₹1,000.
  • No Exit Load: Investors can invest without the worry of exit charges during the NFO period.
  • ETF Listing: The ETF units will be listed on the NSE within five working days after allotment.

Nifty Total Market Index: A Broad Market Approach

The Nifty Total Market Index captures about 93% of India’s total market capitalisation by including stocks from the Nifty 500 and Nifty Microcap 250 indices. The index covers 750 stocks, offering investors diversified exposure across 22 sectors, which reduces sector concentration risk. The index breakdown is as follows:

  • 60% Large Caps
  • 19% Mid Caps
  • 10% Small Caps
  • 4% Micro Caps

Outperformance Over Time

The Nifty Total Market Index has shown remarkable performance over time:

  • 1-year CAGR: 12.59%, outperforming both Nifty 50 (9.52%) and Nifty 500 (12.30%).
  • 10-year CAGR: 13.41%, ahead of Nifty 50’s 11.73% and Nifty 500’s 13.15%.

Benefits of Angel One’s New Funds

  • Diversified Exposure: Investors gain a broad market exposure with a single investment across all market caps and sectors.
  • Lower Risk: The fund offers sector diversification, helping mitigate risks tied to industry-specific downturns.
  • Tracking the Nifty Total Market Index: The funds aim to closely replicate the Nifty Total Market Index’s performance, before expenses, subject to tracking errors.

Angel One’s NFOs provide an excellent opportunity for those seeking to invest in India’s fast-growing market, offering diversified and long-term growth potential.

Filed under

Angel One MF

