Reliance Power Shares Jump Over 12%: What’s Driving the Rally Today?

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gold Chetan Chaudhary Ayush Malik case e20 death erling haaland world cup standings akanksha chamola air travel Afghan Airstrike Ambala News Building collapse latest petrol diesel rateslatest petrol diesel rates Alexander Isak Sweden vs France 2026 Bollywood Paparazzi akshay kumar gold Chetan Chaudhary Ayush Malik case e20 death erling haaland world cup standings akanksha chamola air travel Afghan Airstrike Ambala News Building collapse latest petrol diesel rateslatest petrol diesel rates Alexander Isak Sweden vs France 2026 Bollywood Paparazzi akshay kumar gold Chetan Chaudhary Ayush Malik case e20 death erling haaland world cup standings akanksha chamola air travel Afghan Airstrike Ambala News Building collapse latest petrol diesel rateslatest petrol diesel rates Alexander Isak Sweden vs France 2026 Bollywood Paparazzi akshay kumar gold Chetan Chaudhary Ayush Malik case e20 death erling haaland world cup standings akanksha chamola air travel Afghan Airstrike Ambala News Building collapse latest petrol diesel rateslatest petrol diesel rates Alexander Isak Sweden vs France 2026 Bollywood Paparazzi akshay kumar
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gold Chetan Chaudhary Ayush Malik case e20 death erling haaland world cup standings akanksha chamola air travel Afghan Airstrike Ambala News Building collapse latest petrol diesel rateslatest petrol diesel rates Alexander Isak Sweden vs France 2026 Bollywood Paparazzi akshay kumar gold Chetan Chaudhary Ayush Malik case e20 death erling haaland world cup standings akanksha chamola air travel Afghan Airstrike Ambala News Building collapse latest petrol diesel rateslatest petrol diesel rates Alexander Isak Sweden vs France 2026 Bollywood Paparazzi akshay kumar gold Chetan Chaudhary Ayush Malik case e20 death erling haaland world cup standings akanksha chamola air travel Afghan Airstrike Ambala News Building collapse latest petrol diesel rateslatest petrol diesel rates Alexander Isak Sweden vs France 2026 Bollywood Paparazzi akshay kumar gold Chetan Chaudhary Ayush Malik case e20 death erling haaland world cup standings akanksha chamola air travel Afghan Airstrike Ambala News Building collapse latest petrol diesel rateslatest petrol diesel rates Alexander Isak Sweden vs France 2026 Bollywood Paparazzi akshay kumar
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Reliance Power Shares Jump Over 12%: What’s Driving the Rally Today?

Reliance Power Shares Jump Over 12%: What’s Driving the Rally Today?

Anil Ambani-led Reliance Power shares surged over 14% on July 1 to become the top Nifty 500 gainer after announcing its entry into the AI sector. Here's what is driving the rally.

Reliance Power Shares Jump Over 12%: What's Driving the Rally Today?
Reliance Power Shares Jump Over 12%: What's Driving the Rally Today?

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Wed 2026-07-01 13:59 IST

Reliance Power Share Price Today, July 1: Anil Ambani-backed Reliance Power’s shares came back into focus on Wednesday after surging more than 12 per cent in intraday trade to become the top performer on the Nifty 500 index at the time of writing. Shares advanced for the second consecutive day of trading. Shares of the company opened at Rs 25.14 on Wednesday morning, up more than 1 per cent from their previous closing of Rs 24.84 on the BSE and hit a new intraday high of Rs 29.40.

What’s Behind the Rally?

The biggest trigger appears to be the recent announcement that the company is entering the artificial intelligence (AI) space.

You Might Be Interested In

In a regulatory filing, Reliance Power said it has started taking steps through its subsidiaries to include AI and technology-related activities in its business.

In its regulatory filing, the firm said, “We wish to inform that Reliance Power Limited (the Company), as a step to participate in the rapidly evolving field of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and allied new-age technologies, has, through its subsidiaries, undertaken certain enabling steps to incorporate AI and related technology-driven activities within its business framework.”

To support this move, the company has also changed the names of some of its subsidiaries. They are now called Reliance AI Green Power Private Limited, Reliance AI Power Private Limited, Reliance AI Data Control Private Limited and Reliance AI Data C Private Limited.

The announcement has given investors a fresh reason to look at the stock, with many seeing it as an attempt by the company to expand into new areas beyond its core power business.

How Is The Reliance Power Stock Performing?

The recent rally has helped the stock’s short-term performance, but it still has a long way to go to get back to where it was a year ago.

Shares of Reliance Power have jumped about 12 per cent in the last five trading sessions. However, they are still down 18 per cent over the last six months and have lost almost 59 per cent over the last year.

The stock traded at a 52-week high of Rs 70.90 on July 1, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 20.17 on March 30, 2026.

How Was Reliance Power’s Q4 Result?

The company’s most recent quarterly numbers continue to be soft.

Reliance Power registered a net loss of Rs 494 crore for the quarter ended March 2025 of FY26 (Q4 FY26), compared to a profit of Rs 125.57 crore in the March quarter last year.

The operations also suffered a heavy blow, with revenue from operations falling by Rs 1,978.01 crore to Rs 1,887.26 crore YoY.

Reliance Power Market Capitalisation

As per the NSE data, the market capitalisation of Reliance Power was Rs 11,811.76 crore on July 1, 2026.

It is apparent that the AI news has improved the investment mood and directed attention back to the shares. However, the real question for investors is whether this shift in operating emphasis has the potential to deliver incremental earnings and support a longer-term turnaround.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

Also Read: Gold, Silver Prices Today, July 1: MCX Gold, Silver Slip; Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Rates In Chennai, Delhi, And More

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Reliance Power Shares Jump Over 12%: What’s Driving the Rally Today?
Tags: Anil AmbaniReliance PowerShare pricestock market

RELATED News

Explained | What Is The Controversy Over Ethanol-Blended E20 Petrol And What’s The Government’s Stand?

“Be job creators, not job seekers” — Union Minister Chirag Paswan’s advice to youth at Parbhani

IndiGo Launches ‘Lite Fare’ for Budget Travellers: Who Can Book, Baggage Rules and Key Benefits

Commercial LPG Gas Cylinder Prices Cut From July 1: Check New Rates in Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata

Big Relief for Jet Airways Employees as NCLAT Rejects SBI Appeal on PF and Gratuity Payments

LATEST NEWS

RRB Group D Result 2026 OUT: Direct Link to Download Scorecard PDFs at rrbcdg.gov.in, Cut Offs, Selection Process

Hardik Pandya Wins Hearts! India All-Rounder Removes Shoes Before Accepting God’s Idol From Super Fan Who Travelled 1,800 KM | WATCH VIDEO

Which Indian Companies Were Removed From US Sanctions List? Here’s What Prompted The Move

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar Starrer Sees Slight Growth, Worldwide Total Crosses Rs 120 Crore

Uttar Pradesh TGT Result 2026 Declared At upessc.up.gov.in: Download Scorecard PDF, Check Selection Status & More

What Is CA Day? History, Significance, Why It Is Celebrated, Theme And Key Facts

Why Did Ketan Agarwal Sought Siya Goel’s Background Check Before Finalising Marriage?

Does BMI Affect Health Insurance?

Ayush Malik Case: What Happens When A Muslim Leaves Islam? What Islamic Laws Say About Impact On Marriage

Prasad Corp, Monsoon Colour Lab Join Hands To Modernise Analogue Filmmaking In India

Reliance Power Shares Jump Over 12%: What’s Driving the Rally Today?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Reliance Power Shares Jump Over 12%: What’s Driving the Rally Today?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Reliance Power Shares Jump Over 12%: What’s Driving the Rally Today?
Reliance Power Shares Jump Over 12%: What’s Driving the Rally Today?
Reliance Power Shares Jump Over 12%: What’s Driving the Rally Today?
Reliance Power Shares Jump Over 12%: What’s Driving the Rally Today?

QUICK LINKS