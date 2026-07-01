Reliance Power Shares Jump Over 12%: What’s Driving the Rally Today?

Reliance Power Share Price Today, July 1: Anil Ambani-backed Reliance Power’s shares came back into focus on Wednesday after surging more than 12 per cent in intraday trade to become the top performer on the Nifty 500 index at the time of writing. Shares advanced for the second consecutive day of trading. Shares of the company opened at Rs 25.14 on Wednesday morning, up more than 1 per cent from their previous closing of Rs 24.84 on the BSE and hit a new intraday high of Rs 29.40.

What’s Behind the Rally?

The biggest trigger appears to be the recent announcement that the company is entering the artificial intelligence (AI) space.

In a regulatory filing, Reliance Power said it has started taking steps through its subsidiaries to include AI and technology-related activities in its business.

In its regulatory filing, the firm said, “We wish to inform that Reliance Power Limited (the Company), as a step to participate in the rapidly evolving field of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and allied new-age technologies, has, through its subsidiaries, undertaken certain enabling steps to incorporate AI and related technology-driven activities within its business framework.”

To support this move, the company has also changed the names of some of its subsidiaries. They are now called Reliance AI Green Power Private Limited, Reliance AI Power Private Limited, Reliance AI Data Control Private Limited and Reliance AI Data C Private Limited.

The announcement has given investors a fresh reason to look at the stock, with many seeing it as an attempt by the company to expand into new areas beyond its core power business.

How Is The Reliance Power Stock Performing?

The recent rally has helped the stock’s short-term performance, but it still has a long way to go to get back to where it was a year ago.

Shares of Reliance Power have jumped about 12 per cent in the last five trading sessions. However, they are still down 18 per cent over the last six months and have lost almost 59 per cent over the last year.

The stock traded at a 52-week high of Rs 70.90 on July 1, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 20.17 on March 30, 2026.

How Was Reliance Power’s Q4 Result?

The company’s most recent quarterly numbers continue to be soft.

Reliance Power registered a net loss of Rs 494 crore for the quarter ended March 2025 of FY26 (Q4 FY26), compared to a profit of Rs 125.57 crore in the March quarter last year.

The operations also suffered a heavy blow, with revenue from operations falling by Rs 1,978.01 crore to Rs 1,887.26 crore YoY.

Reliance Power Market Capitalisation

As per the NSE data, the market capitalisation of Reliance Power was Rs 11,811.76 crore on July 1, 2026.

It is apparent that the AI news has improved the investment mood and directed attention back to the shares. However, the real question for investors is whether this shift in operating emphasis has the potential to deliver incremental earnings and support a longer-term turnaround.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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