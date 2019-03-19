Mukesh Ambani saved his younger brother Anil Ambani from imprisonment. Mukesh Ambani on Monday evening clear the dues to a Swedish provider. Mukesh paid the amount to Ericsson with interest. Anil Ambani thanks brother Mukesh Ambani for timely support by paying dues to avoid his jail term, shows the true gesture of family unity.

After paying Ericsson dues on time, Billionaire Mukesh Ambani saved his younger brother Anil Ambani from imprisonment. Mukesh Ambani on Monday evening paid dues to a Swedish provider. Mukesh paid the amount to Ericsson with interest. As per reports, a payment of Rs 550 crore plus interest, has been paid to Ericsson, as per the order of the Supreme Court. Anil Ambani could have faced a jail term of three months if the money hadn’t been paid by March 19.

Anil Ambani thanked his elder brother, Mukesh Ambani and his sister-in-law, Nita Ambani. In a statement, Anil Ambani said that he is thankful to Mukesh Ambani and Nita for standing before him during these trying times and staying true to family values by extending timely support. He further added that he is deeply touched with this gesture.

Last month, the Supreme Court had ordered Anil Ambani to clear Ericsson dues within four weeks, if failed, be ready for a three-month jail term for contempt of court. In 2017, Swedish provider Ericsson had moved a bankruptcy court alleging the Reliance telecom for not paying its dues of around Rs 1,600 crore after signing a deal in 2013. The Anil Ambani led company had to operate, maintain and manage the Ericsson network nationwide. But repeated failure by Reliance communications to comply with the promise, the Swedish provider approached to Supreme Court for the case.

The apex court found Anil Ambani for contempt of court and ordered the company to clear the dues to Ericsson within four weeks failing which the court threatened to send the billionaire businessman, and other RCom directors to jail if the money wasn’t paid by March 19.

The two brother Anil Ambani and Mukesh Ambani had a clash after the death of their father Dhirubhai Ambani. Reliance Industries was divided into two groups. Mukesh Ambani, the elder brother, got control of the flagship oil-refining and petrochemicals business while, Anil got hold of newer businesses including power generation, financial services and telecom business. Anil Ambani-led companies started borrowing heavily to explore its business as much as to overhead Mukesh’s refining firm Reliance Industries.

Till 2010, Anil Ambani led Reliance communications was at the helm but the company was borrowing heavily from other lenders to remain in contact. What happened after 2010, the Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio entered the telecom market by offering free data services and other cheap call charges has completely taken over the market from other telecom service providers including Airtel and other rivals companies.

