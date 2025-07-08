Anil Ambani Was Once The 6th Richest Man Of The World, Went Bankrupt, But Never Let Go Of This Priceless Possession….

In 2008, Anil Ambani, was ranked as the sixth richest person in the world with a net worth of $42 billion (4,200 crores). However, his fortunes were reversed because of some wrong decisions and increasing debts due to which he had to sell his companies Big Cinema, Reliance Big Broadcasting, and Big Magic. His investments in defence manufacturing failed as well and soon he was declared bankrupt in the court. Despite being trapped in massive loans, Anil still owned many prized possessions, with one of them being a 17-floor home which he inherited from his father Dhirubhai Ambani.

More about Anil Ambani’s 17-storey home

Anil’s 17-storey home Abode and is spread across 16,000 square feet and is situated at Pali Hills, Mumbai. There is a swimming pool, a personalized gym, helipad, lounge area and a massive parking as well in the house. According to the reports, the architects from abroad designed the luxurious sofa sets, comfy recliners, and royal glass windows in Abode that make up the room’s creamy interiors of the home. Reportedly, Abode’s value is estimated to be Rs 5,000 crores, making it one of the expensive properties in Mumbai. Anil lives in this luxurious home with former actress and his wife Tina Ambani, his mother Kokilaben Ambani, sons Jai Anmol Ambani and Jai Anshul Ambani, and his daughter-in-law, Khrisha Shah.

Other prized possessions of Anil Ambani

Anil and Tina Ambani owns a Bombardier Global Express XRS, an ultra-long-range private jet, which is valued at Rs 311 crore. This private jet is outfitted with three cabin zones for comfort and provides a seamless travel experience for the Ambani family. Reportedly, the jet is perfect for the long-haul international flights.

