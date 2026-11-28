Anjali Patil, Simala Prasad and Raghuvir Yadav’s ‘The Narmada Story’ Makes Its OTT Debut on JioHotstar After Theatrical Release

New Delhi [India], November 28: A woman police officer, a complex criminal investigation and a relentless search for truth – Zaigham Imam’s crime thriller explores courage, justice and human resilience.

Mumbai 28th Nov 2026: Bringing together crime, suspense and hard-hitting social realities, filmmaker Zaigham Imam’s Hindi feature film ‘The Narmada Story’ is now streaming exclusively on JioHotstar. Set against the backdrop of Madhya Pradesh, the film takes audiences into a challenging criminal investigation where the pursuit of truth brings several unsettling realities to light.

The film centres on Sub-Inspector Narmada Raikwar, played by IPS officer and actress Simala Prasad. As she takes on a complicated criminal case, she encounters situations that test her courage, determination and commitment to justice. Through its investigative narrative, the film explores the challenges faced by women in law enforcement while bringing attention to the realities of tribal communities and the larger social system.

Blending crime, suspense and powerful human emotions, ‘The Narmada Story’ goes beyond a conventional investigative thriller. Its narrative brings together themes of women’s leadership, policing, social inequality and the struggle for justice, offering a compelling mix of suspense and human drama. Shot across real locations in Madhya Pradesh, the film also captures the region’s social and cultural landscape.

The film features an impressive ensemble cast, with Simala Prasad, Anjali Patil, Raghuvir Yadav, Mukesh Tiwari, Ashwini Kalsekar, Zarina Wahab, Ishteyak Khan and Sharad Singh in prominent roles.

The supporting cast includes Alok Chaturvedi, Sadanand Patil, Rana Pratap Singh, Hasan Pirzada, Kusum Shastri, Aman Rizvi, Janhavi Rane, Anandi Mishra, Wasim Khan, Rupesh Tiwari, Myra Dayal and Tariq Mirza, among others.

Written, directed and featuring dialogues by Zaigham Imam, the film also has screenplay contributions from Akash Tak and Pankaj Kaurav.

The film is produced by AB Infosoft Creation, with Golden Ratio Films associated with the project. The co-producers are Piyush Singh, Abhayanand Singh and Saurabh Gupta, while Mohammad Sheikh serves as the Executive Producer.

The cinematography is handled by Sethu Shriram, with editing by Sreejith Sarang. The music is composed by Ishan Shivdev, while the background score is by Manik Satya and Manik Batra. Aman Rizvi has served as the Casting Director.

Originally released in cinemas on 12 June 2026, ‘The Narmada Story’ is now available to stream exclusively on JioHotstar, bringing its story to a wider digital audience.

With its engaging investigative narrative, layered characters and themes rooted in social realities, the film offers an interesting watch for audiences who enjoy crime thrillers with substance.

At its heart, ‘The Narmada Story’ is not just about solving a crime; it is about the courage to confront difficult truths and the relentless fight for justice.

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