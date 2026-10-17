Ankita Jain Bhatia Crowned Mrs UAE World 2026

Dubai [UAE], October 16: The United Arab Emirates has crowned its newest representative on the global stage, with Ankita Jain Bhatia officially named Mrs UAE World 2026 at an exclusive ceremony held in Dubai on 10 October 2026.

An entrepreneur, founder, coach and speaker, Ankita Jain Bhatia has built her professional journey in the UAE across fashion, entrepreneurship and business. With her official appointment, she will now represent the United Arab Emirates at Mrs World, one of the world’s most established international platforms celebrating married women.

Her selection comes at an important moment for the UAE at Mrs World. At the previous edition, Taylor Elizabeth, representing the UAE at Mrs World 2025, achieved an impressive Top 6 finish, placing the country firmly in the spotlight on the international Mrs World stage.

Ankita now steps into that legacy with a mandate of her own — to represent the UAE with confidence, individuality, purpose and authenticity, while carrying forward the momentum created by the country’s remarkable international performance.

A New Chapter for the UAE

Ankita was selected by Dr. Aditi Govitrikar, Director of Mrs UAE World and the first Indian woman to win the Mrs World title. Her appointment marks the second consecutive year in which Dr. Govitrikar has selected the UAE’s representative for the Mrs World platform.

Speaking on Ankita’s appointment, Dr. Aditi Govitrikar said: “Taylor Elizabeth’s Top 6 achievement at Mrs World 2025 created a strong benchmark for the UAE. Ankita brings a distinctive combination of confidence, experience, entrepreneurial spirit and individuality. What stood out to me was not simply her ability to represent a country, but her ability to represent the values and possibilities that the UAE stands for. I am confident that she will bring her own voice and identity to the Mrs World platform and represent the UAE with pride and purpose.”

Having made the UAE her professional home, Ankita’s Mrs UAE World journey will also reflect the spirit of a country that has become a global destination for ambition, diversity, innovation and opportunity.

Through the Mrs World platform, she hopes to champion the message that women can continue to reinvent themselves, pursue ambitious goals and create meaningful impact at every stage of life.

An Evening Celebrating Women, Leadership and Global Representation

The Official Mrs UAE World Ceremony brought together a distinguished gathering of business leaders, entrepreneurs, artists, fashion personalities, wellness experts and influential voices from the UAE and beyond.

Among the distinguished guests were Dr. Bu Abdullah, Chairman, Bu Abdullah Group of Companies; Haanif Shaikh, Founder & Chairman, Emirates Holding Group; Nada Al Barazi, International and Multiple Award-Winning Artist; Lara Farha, TV Presenter, Realtor, Luxury Brand Ambassador, Middle East Luxury Business Developer, Founder Arab Fashion Preneur and Philanthropist; Allaoua Gaham, Global Wellness Expert and Founder, Allaoua Yoga; Fabrizia Francheschetti, Celebrity Property Advisor and Luxury Real Estate Professional; Rona Rahim, Founder & CEO, RONA Real Estate Investments; Kurat Ul Ain Wani, Co-Founder & Chief Leadership Officer, DRE Homes; and Mr. Ihab Jiryis, Fashion Designer and Founder of Ihab Jiryis Couture.

The ceremony celebrated not only the crowning of a new titleholder, but also the growing role of women as leaders, entrepreneurs, creators and changemakers across the UAE and internationally.

From Dubai to the World

With her official appointment as Mrs UAE World 2026, Ankita Jain Bhatia now begins her journey towards Mrs World, where she will carry the UAE’s name onto an international platform.

Following the UAE’s Top 6 achievement in 2025, Ankita inherits a strong legacy while beginning a journey that will be defined by her own story, strengths and vision.

As she prepares for Mrs World 2026, all eyes will now be on Ankita Jain Bhatia — the woman chosen to carry the UAE forward on the world stage.

About Ankita Jain Bhatia

Ankita Jain Bhatia is an entrepreneur, founder, coach and speaker based in the United Arab Emirates. With a professional background spanning fashion, business and entrepreneurship, she has established her career in Dubai and built a strong connection with the UAE.

As Mrs UAE World 2026, Ankita will represent the United Arab Emirates at Mrs World, bringing together her entrepreneurial journey, personal experiences and passion for empowering women on an international platform.

About Mrs UAE World

Mrs UAE World is the official UAE representation for the international Mrs World platform. The platform provides married women an opportunity to represent the UAE globally while using their visibility to champion confidence, leadership, purpose, empowerment, and positive social impact.

The UAE’s growing presence at Mrs World reflects the country’s diverse and dynamic community of women and its position as a global hub for ambition, entrepreneurship, and opportunity.

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