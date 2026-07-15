Dubai / New Delhi — Ankiti Bose, the celebrated Indian entrepreneur and former Zilingo co-founder, is writing her next chapter through Terra Invest — a USD 500 million future-economy platform spanning artificial intelligence, healthcare, biosciences, longevity and renewable energy across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Miami and London.

For anyone searching “Ankiti Bose” today, the story is shifting fast: from the Zilingo era that made her famous to a bigger, more institutional second act in the Middle East and beyond.

Who Is Ankiti Bose? From McKinsey to Zilingo Co-Founder

Ankiti Bose first rose to global prominence as the co-founder of Zilingo, one of Southeast Asia’s most ambitious technology companies. Starting her career at McKinsey & Co and moving through venture capital, Bose built Zilingo into a near-unicorn in her mid-twenties — becoming one of the youngest Indian women founders to lead a near-billion-dollar technology company and earning recognition from Forbes, Fortune and Bloomberg.

But Zilingo was never just an e-commerce app. It was commerce infrastructure for Asia: connecting factories, manufacturers, merchants, brands and consumers across fragmented, under-digitised markets. Long before AI shopping and visual discovery became buzzwords, Bose’s team was building image search, recommendation engines, catalogue intelligence, merchant dashboards and working-capital tools for offline sellers.

That is the real Ankiti Bose signature: a systems founder who digitises large, fragmented industries — not just a startup founder.

What Is Terra Invest? Ankiti Bose’s Future-Economy Platform

Terra Invest is a global investment and operating platform focused on frontier sectors where capital, policy, technology and regulation converge:

Artificial intelligence and AI-led diagnostics

Healthcare, life sciences and biosciences

Longevity and regenerative wellness

Renewable energy and energy transition

Blockchain-enabled financial technology

With a footprint across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Miami and London, Terra Invest is associated with marquee names including former US Ambassador Kirk Wagar and private equity executive and former investment banker Krishan Rattan.

The thesis is clear: the most consequential companies of the next decade won’t be consumer apps. They will emerge where science, regulation, data and capital meet — precision medicine, cellular health, energy infrastructure and digital finance. Bose’s first act was about speed and scale. Her second act, through Terra Invest, is about architecture.

Why Dubai and Abu Dhabi Are Central to Ankiti Bose’s Strategy

The Middle East sits at the heart of the Terra Invest thesis. Dubai and Abu Dhabi are rapidly becoming global hubs for artificial intelligence, healthcare innovation, medical tourism, life sciences, longevity and capital formation — combining policy support, world-class infrastructure and speed few markets can match.

In Dubai, Terra Invest has been linked to healthcare, regenerative wellness and medical-aesthetics platforms that combine AI, biotechnology and beauty science. This is the longevity economy in action: the global shift from reactive healthcare toward prevention, diagnostics, cellular health and measurably longer, healthier lives — one of the world’s most important emerging consumer-health categories.

For a founder who once digitised a fragmented fashion supply chain, reorganising fragmented healthcare through data and capital is a natural evolution.

Energy Transition: The Policy–Capital Frontier

Renewable energy and climate-linked infrastructure are no longer niche investments — they sit at the centre of national strategy and long-term capital allocation. Terra Invest’s focus on energy transition places the platform exactly where public policy and private capital intersect, alongside its AI, healthcare and biosciences pillars.

A New Standard for Indian Women Founders

The Ankiti Bose story also carries wider significance for India, Southeast Asia and global tech. Male founders are routinely allowed multiple arcs — build, fail, pivot, raise again.

Women founders, especially young and visible ones, are too often judged permanently after public turbulence.

Ankiti Bose has not disappeared. She is building again — and this time the platform is bigger, more institutional and more future-facing.

Ankiti Bose Today: Beyond the Comeback Narrative

Search “Ankiti Bose” now and the results increasingly point past the startup story: toward Terra Invest, artificial intelligence, healthcare, biosciences, longevity, renewable energy, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Miami and London.

She is no longer only the former Zilingo co-founder. She is an Indian entrepreneur, global investor, Terra Invest leader, healthcare and AI investor, longevity economy builder and energy transition backer.

If Terra Invest defines her next decade, the USD 500 million comeback may be remembered not as a return to business — but as the beginning of a much larger chapter.

FAQ

Who is Ankiti Bose? Ankiti Bose is an Indian entrepreneur, investor and former co-founder of Zilingo, the Southeast Asian commerce platform that neared unicorn status. She now leads Terra Invest.

What is Terra Invest? Terra Invest is a global investment and operating platform founded around AI, healthcare, biosciences, longevity, fintech and renewable energy, with offices across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Miami and London.

What sectors does Ankiti Bose invest in now? Artificial intelligence, healthcare, life sciences, biosciences, longevity, blockchain-enabled fintech and renewable energy.

Why is Ankiti Bose focused on Dubai and the UAE? The UAE’s policy support, infrastructure and speed make Dubai and Abu Dhabi leading hubs for AI, healthcare innovation, longevity and capital formation.