The Reliance Jio is setting new standards to give another vying competition to the other telecom companies with its new venture, the Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd is preparing a rural push for Jio Phone. The Reliance Industries signed an agreement with the Andhra Pradesh government on February 25, under the agreement the company will invest Rs 15,000 crore in an electronics manufacturing plant on a 150-acre site near Tirupati in order to produce mobile phones and set-top boxes, reported PTI. Reliance Jio will also make available over 20 million Jio Phones in Uttar Pradesh within the next two months which is its utmost priority. The Jio Phones last year came to light, it offers 4G Volte connectivity on a feature phone.

The company, in order to target 500-million strong feature phone market, is building a sales network in the rural areas, apart from making the Jio Phone, which will be available on an online platform, Amazon. The company has recently started assembly operations in Chennai. The Jio Phone is sold through Reliance Retail, the consumer business arm of Reliance Industries Ltd. The company, however, does not plan a TV campaign for Jio Phone but is initiating into advertisements in regional print media, radio and through local fairs. In terms of dissemination it has worked on full-fledged campaigns in the past, Reliance Foundation, a Corporate Social Responsibility which is affiliated with Reliance Industries Limited has in the past focused on rural transmutation initiatives all over the country, such as health, education, sports for development, disaster response, arts, culture, and heritage. The Jio Phones last year came to light, it offers 4G Volte connectivity on a feature phone.

