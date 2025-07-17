LIVE TV
Anthem Biosciences IPO Allotment Today: Want To Check Status Online? Follow Our Step-by-Step Guide

Anthem Biosciences IPO Allotment Today: Want To Check Status Online? Follow Our Step-by-Step Guide

Anthem Biosciences IPO allotment is set for July 17, 2025, after receiving strong demand with a 63.86x oversubscription. The ₹3,395 crore IPO saw high interest across all investor categories. Listing is scheduled for July 21. Investors can check allotment status online via NSE, BSE, or Kfin Technologies using PAN or application number through step-by-step instructions.

Anthem Biosciences initial public offer (IPO) received a strong response from investors. The IPO was oversubscribed by 63.86 times on Day 3. (Photo: Social)

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Last Updated: July 17, 2025 16:20:54 IST

Anthem Biosciences initial public offer (IPO) received a strong response from investors. The IPO was oversubscribed by 63.86 times on Day 3. The offer attracted investors interest across all segments. The Subscriptions details are:

•    Retail category: 5.64x, 
•    Qualified Institutional Buyers: 182.65x, and 
•    Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 42.36x 

The IPO was of ₹3,395 crore in value. The subscription was opened on July 14, 2025, and closed on July 16, 2025. ₹540–₹570 was the price band per share, and the minimum investment required was ₹14,040. The allotment date is today, July 17, 2025. And, the listing date for Anthem Biosciences is July 21, 2025.

The public issue has generated significant investor interest, fuelled by Anthem’s role as a major contract research and manufacturing services (CRAMS) provider. Upon confirmation of allotment, equity shares will be credited to eligible investors’ demat accounts on July 18, while refunds for unallocated applications will also be processed on the same day.

How to Check Anthem Biosciences IPO Allotment Status Online

Investors can check their allotment status online through the official sites of NSE, BSE, and Kfin Technologies. Please follow our step-by-step guide:

Check Status on NSE Website

• Visit: https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids
• Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bid details’
• Choose ‘Anthem Biosciences Limited’ from the dropdown menu
• Enter PAN and Application Number
• Click Submit

Check Status on BSE Website

• Visit: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
• For Issue Type, select ‘Equity’
• For Issue Name, choose ‘Anthem Biosciences Limited’
• Enter Application Number or PAN
• Click Search

Check Status on Kfin Technologies

• Visit: https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus/
• In the IPO dropdown, choose ‘Anthem Biosciences Limited’
• Select Application Number, Demat Account, or PAN
• Enter CAPTCHA
• Click Submit

About the Company

Anthem Biosciences Limited, founded in 2006, operates as a Contract Research, Development & Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), serving pharmaceutical companies globally. The headquarters of the Anthem Bioscience is in Bangalore.

The company operates in drug discovery, research, and manufacturing. It is one of the few companies in India with integrated New Chemical Entity (NCE) and New Biological Entity (NBE) capabilities.

The clients of Anthem Biosciences include innovation-focused emerging biotech firms and large pharmaceutical companies that operate globally.

