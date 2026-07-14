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Home > Business News > Anthropic’s Claude AI Gets India Pricing: Here’s What Pro, Max And Team Plans Cost in India

Anthropic’s Claude AI Gets India Pricing: Here’s What Pro, Max And Team Plans Cost in India

Anthropic has introduced Indian rupee pricing for Claude AI subscriptions. Check Claude Pro, Max and Team plan prices, payment options, the Fable 5 free offer and all key details.

Anthropic's Claude AI Gets India Pricing: Here's What Pro, Max And Team Plans Cost in India
Anthropic's Claude AI Gets India Pricing: Here's What Pro, Max And Team Plans Cost in India

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Tue 2026-07-14 13:37 IST

If you have been using Claude AI from India, you might have faced a common annoyance – paying in US dollars and currency conversion charges. That’s finally starting to change.

Claude AI, the company behind the AI chatbot, has begun to introduce Indian rupee pricing for its paid subscription plans. The rollout is currently limited to some users but the move is expected to make it much easier for Indian developers, students, professionals and businesses to subscribe without worrying about fluctuating exchange rates.

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The news comes as India is one of the fastest-growing markets for Anthropic. The company said India is the second largest market for the AI chatbot after the United States, making up 5.8% of global usage of Claude.

Claude AI Now Has India Pricing

Users are starting to see prices in rupees on the website and mobile apps of Claude now. Previously, subscriptions were charged in US dollars, which meant that Indian users had to pay extra because of currency conversion and international transaction charges.

Now, users can see the price in Indian Rupees before they subscribe, with the new pricing.

But there is one problem. UPI payment is not supported by Anthropic yet, and users have to pay via debit or credit card or through Apple’s App Store and Google Play billing systems.

Claude AI Subscription Prices in India

Here is the price of the paid plans for Indian users on the website of Claude:

Plan India Price US Price
Claude Pro Rs 2,000 per month (annual billing) $17/month
Claude Max Rs 11,999 per month $100/month
Claude Team Rs 2,399 per seat per month $20 per seat/month

Prices shown for India include applicable local taxes. Subscription prices may differ slightly on the Claude mobile app due to app store billing policies.

What Do These Plans Offer?

Depending on how often you use AI, Claude has a tiered subscription structure.

The Claude Pro is aimed at everyday users who need higher usage limits, faster responses and access to Anthropic’s latest AI models.

Claude Max is for power users, developers, and professionals who require much higher usage limits for coding, writing, research, and other intensive AI work.

The team plan is designed for businesses and organisations that want multiple users to work under one workspace and collaboration features.

Free Claude Fable 5 Offer Gets More Time

Anthropic has also expanded its free trial offering for Claude Fable 5.

The free access that was scheduled to expire on July 12 has been extended through July 19, 2026.

In this promotional period:

  • Eligible users can use Claude Fable 5 free of charge.
  • Users can also get a 50% increase in weekly usage limits.

The offer is available to users on Claude Pro, Claude Max, Team and premium seats under enterprise plans.

Anthropic’s support documentation states that the free access and higher usage limits will remain available until 11:59:59 PM PT on July 19, 2026.

Why India Matters To Anthropic

India has rapidly emerged as one of the world’s most critical AI markets. Generative AI tools have been adopted so quickly thanks to a big community of developers, software engineers, startups and students.

Anthropic has been building up its presence in the country, seeing an opportunity.

The company launched an office in Bengaluru earlier this year and brought in former Microsoft India MD Irina Ghose to lead its India business. It has also tied up with Indian IT majors Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to spur enterprise AI adoption.

There Are Still Some Challenges

Pricing is going local, but there are still some hurdles.

The most significant missing feature is the support for UPI, which has become the preferred mode of payment for millions of Indians. Until Anthropic rolls out UPI payments, users will still have to rely on international card payments or app store billing.

In June, the company also drew criticism for temporarily blocking access to some of its newest AI models for users outside the US. Since then, Claude Fable 5 has been available again but Mythos 5 is still not widely accessible to many international users.

Why This Update Matters

The biggest benefit for Indian users isn’t necessarily that Claude has become cheaper. Local pricing also provides more transparency and convenience. Before subscribing, users don’t have to figure out the exchange rates or be concerned about hidden fees when doing international transactions.

As AI companies scramble to win over India’s burgeoning user base, local pricing is fast becoming an important way to make premium AI services more accessible.

Also Read: Lost Your Phone or Forgot Your ITR Login Password? Here’s How to Recover Your Account Without OTP

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Anthropic’s Claude AI Gets India Pricing: Here’s What Pro, Max And Team Plans Cost in India
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Anthropic’s Claude AI Gets India Pricing: Here’s What Pro, Max And Team Plans Cost in India

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Anthropic’s Claude AI Gets India Pricing: Here’s What Pro, Max And Team Plans Cost in India
Anthropic’s Claude AI Gets India Pricing: Here’s What Pro, Max And Team Plans Cost in India
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