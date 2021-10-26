The Kolkata Buzz is a very popular name in not only Kolkata but also all over the world for the people who love Kolkata and the lifestyle here. The founder of The Kolkata Buzz, Anubhav Mukherjee never thought that his hobby will turn into a big earning opportunity for him. Bengalis are always close with their culture even if they live outside Kolkata. Anubhav Mukherjee also shares his consent about the things he had missed as a Bengali when he used to live in Chhattisgarh.

He said, ” It all started three years ago in 2016 when I left Chhattisgarh to come to Kolkata to learn filmmaking. Having attended classes for almost two months, I created The Kolkata Buzz. I would roam around the city and take snaps and videos of every little details of Kolkata. And then I posted those on the page. The response was good but I wasn’t generating any revenue for many months. Yet I kept up my work and by the time of Durga Puja, it was a hit. The I decided to give my entire time to The Kolkata Buzz.” The journey of Anubhav at the initial stage was not so smooth. There was a time when he survived only with 10 rupees in his pocket by only consuming ‘panipuri’. Choosing an offbeat and insecure profession did not impress the parents of Anubhav. He would never have become the biggest social media influencer of Kolkata if he would not have decided to walk on his own path. Anubhav has made it possible to gain more than 1 Million+ followers on Facebook and 285k+ followers on Instagram within just 5 years. At present, he is also the owner of Buzzaffair Venture Opc Pvt Ltd which is a digital marketing agency dealing with clients who want to promote their brands over social media platforms.

Even after being a Prabasi Bengali, Anubhav always felt a connection with Kolkata and he chose the city of joy for continuing his studies on filmmaking. The roads, food and unity of Kolkata used to impress and attract the young boy. While sharing his thoughts and views Anubhav agreed that people living outside West Bengal miss a lot of things such as delicious sweet foods, the craze of Durga Puja and the sense of simplicity and minimalism. According to Anubhav, “Kolkata has the best street foods and street foods all over the country can be found here. Even the continental food is also prepared with perfection in the streets of Kolkata.” His brainchild agency Buzzaffair ventures Opc Pvt Ltd has worked with more than a thousand clients who are satisfied with the services of this digital marketing agency.

Anubhav Mukherjee is an inspiration for the young generation who wants to do something different and offbeat from the traditional career opportunities. Becoming your own boss and following your passion is way more relaxing and adventurous than doing a job for someone else. The journey of Anubhav Mukherjee was surely tough but now he is a very successful business entrepreneur. The Kolkata Buzz was started by Anubhav Mukherjee just as a hobby and now the page is the most favourite content page for food lovers, travellers and also the admirers of the city of joy, Kolkata. The young entrepreneurs give a very expensive message to the young people of India encouraging them to shade out the traditional opportunities and start a new age of star startups. He said, “There are a lot of things to do other than what we are taught in our childhood. Never compromise with your passion and always be brave and bold enough to fight for what you want.”