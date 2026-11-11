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Home > Business News > Anupam Shukla Releases Halloween Special Music Video ‘Kaali Raat’

Anupam Shukla Releases Halloween Special Music Video ‘Kaali Raat’

Anupam Shukla Releases Halloween Special Music Video ‘Kaali Raat’

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Wed 2026-11-11 16:15 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 11: Singer, lyricist and composer Anupam Shukla has released her latest music video, ‘Kaali Raat’, on October 31, coinciding with Halloween. The project has been produced under the banner of Anupam’s Films & Production and was launched at a media event at IMPPA, Andheri West, Mumbai.

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Kaali Raat is based on the themes of love, betrayal and the awakening of a vampire princess. The music video features a gothic setting and supernatural elements, with its release timed to coincide with Halloween.

Anupam Shukla, who is credited as the lyricist, singer and composer of the project, has been involved in multiple aspects of the production. The music has been created by Addy Ahmed and Nazran Beats, while Nishant and Shubham Yadav have handled the mixing and mastering.

The video has been directed by Black Eye Films. Amit Mehta and Sushil Prajapati have worked on the editing, while Clipcraft and Karma Singh have handled the art direction. Raj Kali and Bablu have been credited for choreography, and Arti Shrivastava has managed the styling.

The production involved several technical and logistical challenges during filming and post-production. According to Anupam, the team faced audio-related issues during recording and a camera malfunction on the day of the shoot, which required an alternative camera to be arranged.

The shoot began at 7 am and continued until midnight. The editing process also took longer than anticipated, with three editors working on different stages of the project. The audio work involved coordination between Delhi, Punjab and Mumbai. The final DI (Digital Intermediate) work was completed a day before the release.

Speaking about the project, Anupam Shukla said, “We faced several challenges during the making of Kaali Raat, from technical problems during the shoot to difficulties in editing and post-production. I am happy that the project is finally complete and releasing today. This is an important milestone for my team and me.”

Anupam Shukla has worked across modelling, acting, fashion and event management. She was previously crowned Ms India Curvy and has also been associated with organising beauty pageants and fashion events through her production and event management company.

In 2020, she announced the FACE 2020-21 Mr and Miss Madhya Pradesh contest under Anupam Films & Production, as part of her efforts to create opportunities for young talent in the fashion and entertainment industry.

With the release of ‘Kaali Raat’, Anupam continues her work in music and entertainment production. The project brings together a team of artists and technical professionals and marks another addition to the company’s production portfolio.

The music video was released on October 31, with the launch event organised in Mumbai in the presence of invited media representatives.

Watch the full video here: https://youtu.be/KL06ctCcaTg?si=Rt3Db1v4N-xz4IkK

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Anupam Shukla Releases Halloween Special Music Video ‘Kaali Raat’
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Anupam Shukla Releases Halloween Special Music Video ‘Kaali Raat’

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Anupam Shukla Releases Halloween Special Music Video ‘Kaali Raat’
Anupam Shukla Releases Halloween Special Music Video ‘Kaali Raat’
Anupam Shukla Releases Halloween Special Music Video ‘Kaali Raat’
Anupam Shukla Releases Halloween Special Music Video ‘Kaali Raat’
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