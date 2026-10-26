LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Apollo Micro Systems Q2 Profit Jumps 54%, Revenue Rises 72% to Rs 388 Crore

Apollo Micro Systems Q2 Profit Jumps 54%, Revenue Rises 72% to Rs 388 Crore

Apollo Micro Systems Q2 Profit Jumps 54%, Revenue Rises 72% to Rs 388 Crore

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Mon 2026-10-26 12:40 IST

New Delhi [India], October 26: Apollo Micro Systems Ltd, a defence electronics and technology company, reported strong financial performance for the second quarter of FY27, with consolidated net profit rising 53.7% year-on-year to ₹46.15 crore, compared with ₹30.03 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

You Might Be Interested In

Revenue from operations increased 72.3% to ₹388.15 crore during the July–September quarter, against ₹225.26 crore in the year-ago period, reflecting growth in the company’s business operations.

The company’s EBITDA rose 87.8% year-on-year to ₹111.18 crore, indicating improved operating performance. Total income increased to ₹391.69 crore from ₹226.57 crore, while total expenses stood at ₹299.21 crore, compared with ₹183.42 crore a year earlier.

Earnings per share (EPS) improved to ₹1.32 from ₹0.96 in the corresponding quarter of FY26.

For the first half of FY27, Apollo Micro Systems recorded revenue from operations of ₹639.44 crore and net profit of ₹71.37 crore. EBITDA for the six-month period reached ₹164.91 crore, registering a 64.7% year-on-year increase.

The Hyderabad-based company operates in defence electronics, aerospace systems and advanced technology solutions.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Apollo Micro Systems Q2 Profit Jumps 54%, Revenue Rises 72% to Rs 388 Crore
Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Watch Video: Rahul Gandhi Safe as 5 Vehicles in His Convoy Collide With Ambulance on UP’s Purvanchal Expressway While He Heads for Defamation Verdict

Father and Son Die in Another Delhi Building Collapse in Harsh Vihar as Families Allege Slow Rescue Work, Here’s What Happened

School Holiday Tomorrow, 26 Oct 2026: Schools To Remain Closed In These Districts Of Odisha State; Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu On Cyclone Arnab Alert

Supreme Court Quashes Blacklisting Over ‘Substandard’ Medicines, Finds Mandatory Second-Lab Testing Was Skipped

Minor Girl Sends Fake Bomb Threat To School In Delhi; Why Mail With ‘Bombs Placed in Your Building’ Was Sent – What Happened After?

LATEST NEWS

28-Year-Old Bride Dies 3 Months After Wedding in Jhansi Hotel, CCTV Shows Her Collapsing as Father Alleges Murder

Apollo Micro Systems Q2 Profit Jumps 54%, Revenue Rises 72% to Rs 388 Crore

Jasprit Bumrah Injury Update: Indian Speedster Reaches COE in Bengaluru, Likely to Fly to New Zealand in 48 Hours – Report | IND vs NZ Test Series

Judge’s Son Crashes Mercedes Into Scooter, Kills Rider; Judge Misbehaves With Victim’s Family Forces Them To Delete Photos – Full Story

Viral Video: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s ‘Radhe Radhe’ Moment At Krishna Das’s Kirtan Is Winning Hearts

WATCH VIDEO: Sachin Tendulkar Recalls Making Special Requests To His Mother Before Returning Home From Long Tours

Aamir Khan Was The First Target Before Tiger Shroff In Shooting Case? Here’s Why Shooters Allegedly Switched

Woman Techie Dies by ‘Suicide’ on Video Call After Relationship Dispute With Office Colleague in Hyderabad

Bus Rams Into Stationary Truck on Chhattisgarh Highway, 3 Dead, 8 Critically Injured as Rescuers Use Gas Cutters to Free Trapped Passengers

NZ vs IND: Spotlight On Bhuvneshwar Kumar Ahead Of 3rd T20I? Morne Morkel Shares Message As Team India Star Experiences Underwhelming Return

Apollo Micro Systems Q2 Profit Jumps 54%, Revenue Rises 72% to Rs 388 Crore

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Apollo Micro Systems Q2 Profit Jumps 54%, Revenue Rises 72% to Rs 388 Crore

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Apollo Micro Systems Q2 Profit Jumps 54%, Revenue Rises 72% to Rs 388 Crore
Apollo Micro Systems Q2 Profit Jumps 54%, Revenue Rises 72% to Rs 388 Crore
Apollo Micro Systems Q2 Profit Jumps 54%, Revenue Rises 72% to Rs 388 Crore
Apollo Micro Systems Q2 Profit Jumps 54%, Revenue Rises 72% to Rs 388 Crore
Apollo Micro Systems Q2 Profit Jumps 54%, Revenue Rises 72% to Rs 388 Crore

QUICK LINKS