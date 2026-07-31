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Home > Business News > Apollo Micro Systems Shares Gain After Indian Navy Milestone: Why Investors Are Watching This Defence Stock

Apollo Micro Systems Shares Gain After Indian Navy Milestone: Why Investors Are Watching This Defence Stock

Apollo Micro Systems shares gained after handing over an indigenously developed Safety & Detonation Device to the Indian Navy. Here's why the defence milestone could boost future orders.

Apollo Micro Systems Shares Gain After Indian Navy Milestone: Why Investors Are Watching This Defence Stock
Apollo Micro Systems Shares Gain After Indian Navy Milestone: Why Investors Are Watching This Defence Stock

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Fri 2026-07-31 16:08 IST

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd shares ended over 3% up; the company delivered an indigenous SDD to the Indian Navy. Shares of defence electronics firm Apollo Micro Systems Ltd settled over 3% higher on Friday after it stated that it successfully delivered an indigenously manufactured Safety & Detonation Device (SDD) to the Indian Navy. The announcement is likely to boost its standing in the Indian defence manufacturing sector. Apollo Micro Systems shares ended at Rs 388.45, up 2.74 per cent, with an intraday high at Rs 392.80. 
 
With the latest gains, the company’s market capitalisation now stands at Rs 14,460 crore. 
 
In the last year, Apollo Micro Systems stock has already zoomed 125%, even though it is trading at quite a discount from its 52-week high of Rs 466.50.
 

Navy Project Represents a Strategic Win

 
Apollo Micro Systems has formally handed over the indigenously developed safety and detonation device to the Indian Navy, it said in an exchange filing on July 31. The ceremony was attended by senior naval officials, the company’s leadership team and Rear Admiral Rupak Barua, VSM, Director General of Naval Inspection (DGNAI).
 
The project came as the result of years of design, qualification, testing and validation, the company said, noting the device has now gone from development to successful delivery.
 
This is a big announcement, as the Indian Navy had earlier relied on imported systems for this critical component. With an indigenous alternative available now, procurement costs could come down, supporting the government’s push for self-reliance in defence manufacturing under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.
 

Why The Safety & Detonation Device Is Important

 
The Safety & Detonation Device is one of the most critical components of modern ammunition and missile systems. It ensures a weapon is fully safe during storage, transportation, handling and launch, firing only when all authorised engagement conditions are met. Naval platforms operate in severe conditions such as shock, vibration, humidity, salt fog and electromagnetic interference, so the reliability of such systems is critical for both operational success and crew safety.
 
The project was done in collaboration with the Indian Navy, according to the company’s press release. It is a production-ready indigenous solution and was subjected to rigorous environmental, electromagnetic and endurance tests before acceptance for deployment.
 

Next Catalyst Could Be Production Opportunity

 
Investors seem to be looking past the immediate milestone and to what’s next.
 
In its filing, the company said that it believes that the successful indigenisation of the SDD will lead to a pipeline of production orders and follow-on programmes as the Indian Navy and other defence users continue to adopt indigenous safety and arming technologies across missiles, underwater weapons and other munition platforms. The company said it has the design capability, manufacturing infrastructure and quality systems in place to support large-scale production and lifecycle maintenance of the device and its future variants.
 
“Handing over this fully indigenous, fully proven system to the Indian Navy is a moment of deep pride for every member of the Apollo family,” said Baddam Karunakar Reddy, managing director, adding that the company sees it as the beginning of a much bigger journey for the country in indigenous weapon safety and arming technologies.
 
The development itself is not a commercial order, but it does boost the credentials of Apollo Micro Systems in the high-end defence electronics space and might improve its prospects as India speeds up defence indigenisation and reduces dependence on imported military equipment.
(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)
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Apollo Micro Systems Shares Gain After Indian Navy Milestone: Why Investors Are Watching This Defence Stock
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Apollo Micro Systems Shares Gain After Indian Navy Milestone: Why Investors Are Watching This Defence Stock
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