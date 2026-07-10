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Home > Business News > Apollo Micro Systems Shares Jump on Rs 1,550 Crore Premier Explosives Deal: Is This Stock Worth Watching?

Apollo Micro Systems Shares Jump on Rs 1,550 Crore Premier Explosives Deal: Is This Stock Worth Watching?

Apollo Micro Systems shares jumped after the company announced a Rs 1,550 crore deal to acquire a 41.33% stake in Premier Explosives. Know what the acquisition means, why the stock is gaining, and the key details investors should watch.

Apollo Micro Systems Shares Jump on Rs 1,550 Crore Premier Explosives Deal: Is This Stock Worth Watching? (Image: Canva)
Apollo Micro Systems Shares Jump on Rs 1,550 Crore Premier Explosives Deal: Is This Stock Worth Watching? (Image: Canva)

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Fri 2026-07-10 11:01 IST

Shares of defence technology firm Apollo Micro Systems Ltd soared by nearly 5 per cent in Friday’s session after the company announced its biggest-ever acquisition. The firm has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a 41.33 per cent promoter stake in Premier Explosives Ltd for a total consideration of Rs 1,550 crore, which is a cash transaction. Shares of Apollo Micro Systems rose 2.65 per cent to Rs 408.85 apiece, against the previous day’s closing level. The stock hit an intra-day high of Rs 418.20 a share at around 10.39 am. 

The announcement is one of the largest consolidation moves in India’s defence manufacturing sector and has attracted investor interest.

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Under the pact, Apollo Micro Systems will acquire 22,217,350 equity shares from the promoters of Premier Explosives. This gives Apollo control of the company.

Under the SEBI takeover rules, Apollo will also have to make a mandatory open offer to the public shareholders to buy up to an additional 26 per cent stake at Rs 698 per share. The transaction is anticipated to conclude in the third quarter of FY27 (around December 2026) after obtaining approvals from the Competition Commission of India (CCI), shareholders, and other regulatory bodies. Following the conclusion of the transaction, Premier Explosives will become a subsidiary of Apollo Micro Systems and continue to trade under its brand.

Why This Deal Is Important

The acquisition brings together two companies that operate in different but complementary sectors of India’s defence industry.

Apollo Micro Systems makes defence electronics, embedded systems, electronic warfare solutions, electro-optic equipment and engineering systems that serve the Indian armed forces.

Besides high-energy materials, Premier Explosives specialises in solid propellants, rocket motors, countermeasure systems and munitions. The company also maintains and operates solid propellant plants at ISRO’s Sriharikota Centre and Solid Fuel Complex at Jagdalpur.

By combining these capabilities, Apollo hopes to participate in more defence and space programmes and improve efficiency in research, product development and manufacturing.

A Boost to India’s Defence Manufacturing

The acquisition comes as India seeks to step up its own defence production and reduce imports.

Commenting on the deal, Baddam Karunakar Reddy, Managing Director, Apollo Micro Systems, said, “This acquisition strengthens our nation’s defence manufacturing capability and deepens our sovereign expertise in energetic materials and space programmes. Together, we are better positioned to safeguard national security interests and support our armed forces with greater scale, resilience, and technological self-reliance.”

Premier Explosives Founder and Chairman Dr A. N. Gupta said the partnership would help the company unleash new possibilities for innovation and long-term growth while supporting India’s indigenous defence ecosystem. “Premier Explosives has built a distinguished legacy over the decades, and I am confident that, together, we can unlock new opportunities for innovation, technological excellence, and sustainable growth. The decision to bring Premier Explosives into the Apollo Micro Systems family reflects our shared vision of building a stronger, more integrated indigenous defence and aerospace ecosystem.”

Shonika Prasad, Trustee and Promoter on behalf of the AKS Family Trust, called the transaction a major milestone and said that Apollo Micro Systems can take Premier Explosives into its next phase of growth. “This transaction marks an important milestone for Premier Explosives and the AKS Family Trust. We are proud of the strong legacy built under A. N. Gupta’s leadership, and we believe Apollo Micro Systems is well positioned to lead the company’s next phase of growth.”

What Should Investors Watch Out For?

While the announcement has received a good response from the market, the deal is not closed. Investors would need to keenly follow all critical developments, including the receipt of approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI), completion of the open offer period and other required legal and statutory approvals.

It is anticipated that the acquisition will be completed by Q4 of Fiscal Year 2026 and would lead to the formation of a larger, consolidated entity operating in India’s swiftly expanding defense and aerospace sectors

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

Also Read: Why Are IT Stocks Rising Today? TCS Earnings, Global Tech Rally Lift Sensex, Nifty

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Apollo Micro Systems Shares Jump on Rs 1,550 Crore Premier Explosives Deal: Is This Stock Worth Watching?
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Apollo Micro Systems Shares Jump on Rs 1,550 Crore Premier Explosives Deal: Is This Stock Worth Watching?

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Apollo Micro Systems Shares Jump on Rs 1,550 Crore Premier Explosives Deal: Is This Stock Worth Watching?
Apollo Micro Systems Shares Jump on Rs 1,550 Crore Premier Explosives Deal: Is This Stock Worth Watching?
Apollo Micro Systems Shares Jump on Rs 1,550 Crore Premier Explosives Deal: Is This Stock Worth Watching?
Apollo Micro Systems Shares Jump on Rs 1,550 Crore Premier Explosives Deal: Is This Stock Worth Watching?

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