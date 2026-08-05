LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > This Defence Stock Bags Rs 213 Crore Orders From DRDO; Is This Its Next Growth Trigger?

This Defence Stock Bags Rs 213 Crore Orders From DRDO; Is This Its Next Growth Trigger?

Apollo Micro Systems has secured fresh defence orders worth ₹213.39 crore from DRDO, defence PSUs and private industries, strengthening its order book and keeping the stock in focus.

This Defence Stock Bags ₹213 Crore Orders From DRDO; Is This Its Next Growth Trigger?
This Defence Stock Bags ₹213 Crore Orders From DRDO; Is This Its Next Growth Trigger?

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Wed 2026-08-05 14:15 IST

Apollo Micro Systems has bagged new defence orders worth ₹213.39 crore, giving yet another boost to its order pipeline as the company strengthens its position in India’s growing defence manufacturing sector. The company’s regulatory filing said the latest contracts were awarded by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), defence public sector undertakings (PSUs) and private industry customers.
 
The Hyderabad-based defence electronics company said in a statement to stock exchanges on Tuesday that it has received new orders worth Rs 2,133.91 million (Rs 213.39 crore) as part of its regular business activities. But the company didn’t disclose the exact details of the projects, products or timelines for execution. It said the orders were from a combination of DRDO, defence PSUs and private industry clients.
 

Why The Order’s Win Is Important

 
Investors closely track defence companies’ order announcements as they provide insight into future revenues and execution. New contracts also indicate continuing demand for the company’s products and build confidence in its business pipeline.
 
This latest win expands Apollo Micro Systems’ presence across India’s defence sector, as state-backed localisation campaigns and increasing defence spending in the country create avenues of opportunity for indigenous hardware makers.
 

The Defence Sector Remains In Focus

 
The latest deals are being inked against the backdrop of sustained momentum in India’s defence manufacturing space. The government’s higher capital expenditure and thrust on indigenous defence production have led to a steady flow of orders for companies supplying electronics, surveillance systems, avionics and other mission-critical technologies.
 
Although the company has not provided a detailed breakup of contracts, orders from organisations such as the DRDO and defence PSUs are generally viewed positively by the market, as they are seen as participation in strategic national defence programmes. Apollo Micro Systems is also expanding its reach into the wider defence supply chain by adding private industry customers.
 

What Investors Should Watch

 
Apollo Micro Systems designs electronic and electro-mechanical solutions for defence, aerospace and homeland security. Investors will be watching closely how these new contracts are executed going forward, as well as any further disclosures on their financial impact. The company’s latest order win should keep the stock on investors’ radar in the coming sessions, with defence still one of the market’s strongest long-term themes.
(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)
You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

This Defence Stock Bags Rs 213 Crore Orders From DRDO; Is This Its Next Growth Trigger?
Tags: stock market

RELATED News

No Rate Cut Again! Why Has RBI Kept Repo Rate Unchanged? Governor Sanjay Malhotra Explains

Gold, Silver Prices Today (August 5, 2026): Check City-Wise 18K, 22K, 24K Gold and Silver Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and More

Why Has Pensioner’s Body Called for Nationwide Protest Today? What Are Their Demands?

Dr Batra’s® Introduces HairGain — India’s First Advanced Hair Regrowth Treatment Powered by 50 Billion Exosomes

Mobile App Development by AppDev.company to Accelerate Business Growth

LATEST NEWS

Punjab Pays Some of Highest Govt Pay Scales in Country Surpassing Centre: Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema

No Bridge, No Safe Route: Children in MP’s Vidisha Risk Lives Crossing Dam Pillars to Reach School

Chelsea vs Juventus Prediction: Live Streaming Details, Predicted Lineups, Injury News And All You Need to Know

This Defence Stock Bags Rs 213 Crore Orders From DRDO; Is This Its Next Growth Trigger?

IRE vs AFG, 1st ODI LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch Ireland vs Afghanistan LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop and More

Jaffna Kings vs Galle Gallants, Qualifier 1 LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch LPL 2026, JKS vs GAG LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

Pride of Bharat Leadership Summit 2026 Highlights: Leadership, Innovation, and Nation Building

Bruno Guimaraes to Arsenal: Gunners Complete £75m Transfer as Newcastle United Lose Brazilian Midfield Star

Preity Zinta Returns To Bollywood After 8 Years With Batwara 1947, Opens Up On Motherhood, Family And Her Comeback: ‘Didn’t Miss…’

E20 Fuel Controversy: Bombay High Court Orders Social Media Platforms to Remove Nitin Gadkari’s Deepfake Videos

This Defence Stock Bags Rs 213 Crore Orders From DRDO; Is This Its Next Growth Trigger?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

This Defence Stock Bags Rs 213 Crore Orders From DRDO; Is This Its Next Growth Trigger?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

This Defence Stock Bags Rs 213 Crore Orders From DRDO; Is This Its Next Growth Trigger?
This Defence Stock Bags Rs 213 Crore Orders From DRDO; Is This Its Next Growth Trigger?
This Defence Stock Bags Rs 213 Crore Orders From DRDO; Is This Its Next Growth Trigger?
This Defence Stock Bags Rs 213 Crore Orders From DRDO; Is This Its Next Growth Trigger?

QUICK LINKS