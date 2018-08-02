Apple has become the first publicly traded company to be worth $1 trillion. Apple which is also considered as one of the most valuable company has not emerged as the first company in United States stock market history to reach $1 trillion market valuation. On Thursday, Apple stock touched the all-time high value of $ 207.05 per share.

Apple has become the first publicly traded company to be worth $1 trillion. Apple which is also considered as one of the most valuable company has emerged as the first company in United States stock market history to reach $1 trillion market valuation. On Thursday, Apple stock touched the all-time high value of $ 207.05 per share. The development has come after Apple posted its strongest ever earning in Q3.

According to US standard time, Apple hit the highest stock value around 11:30 am on Thursday morning, creating history in the US stock market to become $ 1 trillion company. Going by industry analysts, Apple may not remain $ 1 trillion company for a longer period of time as the stocks may fluctuate further. However, it may continue to remain or levelling around $ 1 trillion mark in the stock market.

Digging the information further, Apple technically is not the first company to hit $ 1 trillion mark in the US stock market. Earlier, PetroChina 2007 become the world’s first company to reach $ 1 trillion company, however, the stock soon drop below the achieved mark.

However, not too behind as another United States company Amazon is also on the verge of hitting the $1 trillion as market insiders are confident of its positive Q3 results. Apple with its world-class range of products is already one of the most valuable companies in the world and the increase in its popularity is surging day by day.

Though Apple deals in various technology projects, however, its relations with direct costumers is due to its two flagship products which are iPhone and iPad. iPhone is among top selling phones around the world and people love it for its performance.

