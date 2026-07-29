From Garage Startup to $5 Trillion: How Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak Built Apple

Apple has once again made corporate history. On Tuesday, the iPhone maker briefly breached a valuation of $5 trillion, the world’s second company to reach that historic milestone after chip rival Nvidia. It lost the milestone in a short time, yet the significance highlights the dramatic success achieved by a company born in a suburban garage more than half a century ago to become among the world’s most valuable companies.

Shares of Apple rose briefly to a record intraday high of $342.89 on July 28, helping the iPhone maker’s market capitalisation reach an all-time high of $5.036 trillion and making it only the second firm to cross the $5 trillion mark. The stock did pare some gains during the session, closing up 0.94% at $340.08 for a valuation of about $4.98 billion for the company. Apple shares gained another 0.34% to $341.25 in after-hours trading.

This latest milestone is significant not only for the number it represents, but also for the story behind it – a journey that began 50 years ago when two young men believed personal computers could change the world.

From A Family Garage to Silicon Valley’s Biggest Success

Today’s sprawling Apple campus started out as a humble beginning.

Apple was founded by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne in 1976 as Apple Computer Co. Their first workspace was the garage of Jobs’ parents in Los Altos, California.

Steve Jobs is perhaps the person you’d expect the visions to come from, but Steve Wozniak was the engineering mastermind of the original Apple computers. In fact, he even developed what would become the Apple I, while Jobs immediately recognised the potential commercial application the machine would have beyond electronics hobbyists.

It was a great partnership. Wozniak invented the technology and Jobs figured out how to make a business out of it.

The next year Apple was incorporated as Apple Computer, Inc., and the launch of the Apple II turned the startup into a pioneer of the personal computer industry. It became one of the first mass-produced personal computers to achieve broad commercial success, helping Apple establish itself in a market that was still in its infancy.

The Company That Almost Lost Its Way

Apple’s rise was a significant achievement.

In 1983 the company released the Lisa, and the next year the Macintosh, putting graphical user interfaces and the computer mouse into the hands of the masses. These products changed the way people used computers.

But there were increasing tensions about the company’s direction.

Steve Jobs left Apple in 1985 after losing an internal power struggle. Steve Wozniak had already moved away from day-to-day operations. Without its co-founders at the helm, Apple went through one of its worst periods in history.

Cheap, Windows-powered personal computers began chipping away at Apple’s market share in the 1990s. Product launches failed to enthuse customers, sales weakened and the company struggled to define its future.

By 1997, Apple was losing a lot of money and many industry watchers believed the company might not survive.

Then everything changed: Apple bought NeXT, the company Jobs had founded after leaving Apple. With the acquisition, Jobs was back, and he was about to stage one of the most extraordinary corporate turnarounds in modern business history.

Everything Is Changed By Reinvention

When Jobs returned to town, he quickly began reshaping Apple.

He cut dozens of underperforming products, simplified the company’s strategy, and put design and user experience at the heart of everything Apple built.

The approach worked.

The colourful iMac refocused consumer attention on Apple’s computers. The iPod revolutionised the digital music industry. The iPhone, launched in 2007, revolutionised smartphones and changed how people communicate, shop, work and consume entertainment. The iPad later created a new class of consumer devices.

Apple also moved beyond hardware.

Its ecosystem grew to include services like the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, iCloud and Apple TV+, generating recurring revenue streams and boosting customer loyalty.

Today, Apple makes billions not just on the sale of devices but also on the services that keep users locked into its ecosystem.

Why Do Investors Continue To Back Apple?

Apple’s latest rally comes amid aggressive spending by many tech companies on artificial intelligence.

Unlike some of its Big Tech rivals, Apple has largely ducked spending hundreds of billions of dollars on AI infrastructure and massive data centres. Instead, the company has adopted a more cautious approach, using a combination of its own AI technology and partnerships, such as using Google’s AI for certain features.

Reuters reports that Apple has been able to keep its profitability and investor confidence high with this disciplined strategy.

Consumer demand has also been resilient.

According to Reuters, Apple kept iPhone prices unchanged but raised prices on some MacBook and iPad models. The move led to many consumers upgrading their iPhones for fear of potential price increases later this year.

Shares of the company are up around 25 per cent this year, outpacing several members of the so-called Magnificent Seven, including Nvidia, Meta, Alphabet and Microsoft.

“Apple has resisted the AI spending race, betting that customer experience — not infrastructure investment — will ultimately determine the winners,” Dipanjan Chatterjee, Forrester vice president and principal analyst, as quoted by Reuters.

“The new leasing program ​is a ⁠clever response: it doesn’t reduce the price of an iPhone, but it changes how consumers perceive the cost by replacing sticker shock with a predictable monthly payment,” he added.

Apple’s Next Growth Engine

Apple, on Tuesday, also announced a device-leasing programme in the United States in partnership with payments company Klarna.

Under the plan, customers can rent devices on a monthly payment basis, with prices starting from $17.99 for an iPhone, $11.99 for an Apple Watch or iPad, and $24.99 for a Mac.

The idea is to make Apple’s premium devices more affordable without cheapening their price tags.

Earnings Are Now In Focus

Now investors are awaiting Apple’s third quarter earnings due after US markets close on Thursday.

Analysts polled by Reuters expect revenue at the tech giant to grow by over 15 per cent year-on-year in the reporting quarter, buoyed by solid iPhone sales and an increasingly important services business. Whether it can hang out in the $5-trillion club again will, in turn, depend on its ability to chart the next chapter: the AI and services arena. Now, 50 years after Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak started assembling machines in their garage in California, their firm is still managing to meet some previously impossible bar of aspiration.