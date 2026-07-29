LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > From Garage Startup to $5 Trillion: How Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak Built Apple

From Garage Startup to $5 Trillion: How Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak Built Apple

Apple briefly crossed the $5 trillion valuation mark. Discover how Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak built Apple from a garage startup into a global tech powerhouse.

One College Dropout, One Engineering Genius: How Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak Built Apple to a Historic $5 Trillion Milestone
One College Dropout, One Engineering Genius: How Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak Built Apple to a Historic $5 Trillion Milestone

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Wed 2026-07-29 12:55 IST

Apple has once again made corporate history. On Tuesday, the iPhone maker briefly breached a valuation of $5 trillion, the world’s second company to reach that historic milestone after chip rival Nvidia. It lost the milestone in a short time, yet the significance highlights the dramatic success achieved by a company born in a suburban garage more than half a century ago to become among the world’s most valuable companies.
 
Shares of Apple rose briefly to a record intraday high of $342.89 on July 28, helping the iPhone maker’s market capitalisation reach an all-time high of $5.036 trillion and making it only the second firm to cross the $5 trillion mark. The stock did pare some gains during the session, closing up 0.94% at $340.08 for a valuation of about $4.98 billion for the company. Apple shares gained another 0.34% to $341.25 in after-hours trading.
 
This latest milestone is significant not only for the number it represents, but also for the story behind it – a journey that began 50 years ago when two young men believed personal computers could change the world.

From A Family Garage to Silicon Valley’s Biggest Success

Today’s sprawling Apple campus started out as a humble beginning.
 
Apple was founded by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne in 1976 as Apple Computer Co. Their first workspace was the garage of Jobs’ parents in Los Altos, California.
 
Steve Jobs is perhaps the person you’d expect the visions to come from, but Steve Wozniak was the engineering mastermind of the original Apple computers. In fact, he even developed what would become the Apple I, while Jobs immediately recognised the potential commercial application the machine would have beyond electronics hobbyists.
 
It was a great partnership. Wozniak invented the technology and Jobs figured out how to make a business out of it.
 
The next year Apple was incorporated as Apple Computer, Inc., and the launch of the Apple II turned the startup into a pioneer of the personal computer industry. It became one of the first mass-produced personal computers to achieve broad commercial success, helping Apple establish itself in a market that was still in its infancy.

The Company That Almost Lost Its Way

Apple’s rise was a significant achievement.
 
In 1983 the company released the Lisa, and the next year the Macintosh, putting graphical user interfaces and the computer mouse into the hands of the masses. These products changed the way people used computers.
 
But there were increasing tensions about the company’s direction.
 
Steve Jobs left Apple in 1985 after losing an internal power struggle. Steve Wozniak had already moved away from day-to-day operations. Without its co-founders at the helm, Apple went through one of its worst periods in history.
 
Cheap, Windows-powered personal computers began chipping away at Apple’s market share in the 1990s. Product launches failed to enthuse customers, sales weakened and the company struggled to define its future.
 
By 1997, Apple was losing a lot of money and many industry watchers believed the company might not survive.
 
Then everything changed: Apple bought NeXT, the company Jobs had founded after leaving Apple. With the acquisition, Jobs was back, and he was about to stage one of the most extraordinary corporate turnarounds in modern business history.

Everything Is Changed By Reinvention

When Jobs returned to town, he quickly began reshaping Apple.
 
He cut dozens of underperforming products, simplified the company’s strategy, and put design and user experience at the heart of everything Apple built.
 
The approach worked.
 
The colourful iMac refocused consumer attention on Apple’s computers. The iPod revolutionised the digital music industry. The iPhone, launched in 2007, revolutionised smartphones and changed how people communicate, shop, work and consume entertainment. The iPad later created a new class of consumer devices.
 
Apple also moved beyond hardware.
 
Its ecosystem grew to include services like the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, iCloud and Apple TV+, generating recurring revenue streams and boosting customer loyalty.
 
Today, Apple makes billions not just on the sale of devices but also on the services that keep users locked into its ecosystem.

Why Do Investors Continue To Back Apple?

Apple’s latest rally comes amid aggressive spending by many tech companies on artificial intelligence.
 
Unlike some of its Big Tech rivals, Apple has largely ducked spending hundreds of billions of dollars on AI infrastructure and massive data centres. Instead, the company has adopted a more cautious approach, using a combination of its own AI technology and partnerships, such as using Google’s AI for certain features.
 
Reuters reports that Apple has been able to keep its profitability and investor confidence high with this disciplined strategy.
 
Consumer demand has also been resilient.
 
According to Reuters, Apple kept iPhone prices unchanged but raised prices on some MacBook and iPad models. The move led to many consumers upgrading their iPhones for fear of potential price increases later this year.
 
Shares of the company are up around 25 per cent this year, outpacing several members of the so-called Magnificent Seven, including Nvidia, Meta, Alphabet and Microsoft.
 
“Apple has resisted the AI spending race, betting that customer experience — not infrastructure investment — will ultimately determine the winners,” Dipanjan Chatterjee, Forrester vice president and principal analyst, as quoted by Reuters.
 
“The new leasing program ​is a ⁠clever response: it doesn’t reduce the price of an iPhone, but it changes how consumers perceive the cost by replacing sticker shock with a predictable monthly payment,” he added.

Apple’s Next Growth Engine

Apple, on Tuesday, also announced a device-leasing programme in the United States in partnership with payments company Klarna.
 
Under the plan, customers can rent devices on a monthly payment basis, with prices starting from $17.99 for an iPhone, $11.99 for an Apple Watch or iPad, and $24.99 for a Mac.
 
The idea is to make Apple’s premium devices more affordable without cheapening their price tags.

Earnings Are Now In Focus

Now investors are awaiting Apple’s third quarter earnings due after US markets close on Thursday.
 
Analysts polled by Reuters expect revenue at the tech giant to grow by over 15 per cent year-on-year in the reporting quarter, buoyed by solid iPhone sales and an increasingly important services business. Whether it can hang out in the $5-trillion club again will, in turn, depend on its ability to chart the next chapter: the AI and services arena. Now, 50 years after Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak started assembling machines in their garage in California, their firm is still managing to meet some previously impossible bar of aspiration. 
 
The fleeting touch of $5 trillion will not simply come and go as another market value marker in one of the world’s most remarkable stories. It’s just another signpost on one of the most significant corporate journeys we have ever witnessed.
You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

From Garage Startup to $5 Trillion: How Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak Built Apple
Tags: applehome-hero-pos-12Steve Jobsstock market

RELATED News

EPFO EPS Withdrawal: Why Your Pension Claim May Differ From Your Passbook Balance?

Manipal Health IPO Opens After Rs 4167-Crore Anchor Boost: Should You Apply?

Oil Prices Today Surge Nearly 4%: What’s Driving the Sharp Rally in Brent Crude?

Hospitality Thinking Isn’t Just for Hotels: Why Hospitals, Banks, and Retail Stores Are Quietly Borrowing the Industry’s Playbook By Brendon Pereira

Will Fed Decision Affect Gold, Silver Prices In India? Check City-Wise 18K, 22K, 24K Gold & Silver Rates Today

LATEST NEWS

Will India Face US Sanctions Over Russian and Iranian Oil Purchases? Senate Advances Bill

Manjalpur By-Election 2026: All About Constituency, Candidates And More

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 6: Vijay’s Final Film Sees Sharp Tuesday Drop, Nears Rs 250 Crore Worldwide

Nepal vs Netherlands Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch NEP vs NED Match 120, ICC CWC League 2?

Datia Bypoll 2026: All You Need to Know About the Constituency, Candidates and Key Issues

Bankipur By-Election 2026: All About Constituency, Candidates and Key Issues

From Garage Startup to $5 Trillion: How Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak Built Apple

Is UAE Refusing Visas to Pakistanis? Business Community Alleges ‘Silent Ban’, Abu Dhabi Rejects Claim

Jumanji: Open World Trailer Out! Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart And Jack Black Return As Game Invades The Real World

Yuvraj Singh Personality Rights Case: Delhi High Court Orders Takedown of Infringing Content Against Star India Cricketer

From Garage Startup to $5 Trillion: How Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak Built Apple

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

From Garage Startup to $5 Trillion: How Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak Built Apple

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

From Garage Startup to $5 Trillion: How Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak Built Apple
From Garage Startup to $5 Trillion: How Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak Built Apple
From Garage Startup to $5 Trillion: How Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak Built Apple
From Garage Startup to $5 Trillion: How Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak Built Apple

QUICK LINKS