Apple allowed users in India to make payments using Apple's ID account via UPI and netbanking in April of this year but has discontinued accepting debit and credit card payments in India.

Apple has stopped taking credit cards issued by Indian banks for subscriptions and purchases. Apple will also not accept credit cards issued by Indian banks as payment for ad campaigns on Apple Search. From June 1st, all campaigns will be suspended.

The shift is due to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) new auto-debit rules, which went into effect last year and are interrupting recurring online transactions.

“Due to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rules, Apple Search Ads will soon no longer accept payments from credit cards issued by banks in India,” Apple said in an email to users.

The firm stated: “Starting 1 June, all campaigns using a credit card issued from a bank in India will be placed on hold. To avoid a lapse in serving ads to your customers, you can use a credit card issued by a bank outside of India. You can update your payment method by going to the billing tab in your account settings.”

Apple India has yet to respond to an email received about payment options for businesses and users. Many users also reported being unable to pay for Apple subscriptions such as iCloud. Users were also unable to make payments using their Apple ID credentials.

Apple allowed users in India to make payments using Apple’s ID account via UPI and netbanking in April of this year. However, that had its own set of issues.

“This will impact developers running campaigns on Apple Search Ads as their ads will not show up during search. So, if you were searching for a dating app, TrulyMadly advertisements will not show up as payments have been stopped,” explained Snehil Khanor, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO), TrulyMadly.com.

Khanor further stated that other platforms, such as Meta (Facebook) and Google, have provided users and companies with a variety of payment choices.

According to certain developers interviewed by Business Standard, Apple only accounts for a small portion of money, whereas Android accounts for the majority of sales. As a result, the impact of the most recent crisis was difficult to explain.

Platforms like Apple, Google, Meta, OTT providers, and all other merchants have had to notify customers via an e-mandate since the RBI’s mandate went into force. Two-factor authentication is now required. For recurrent payments, people must additionally create a new e-mandate. Customers must also express their consent any time they need to make a subsequent payment of more than Rs 5,000, according to the rules.