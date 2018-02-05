Following Centre's decision to increase customs duty on all mobile phones being imported into India, Apple has hiked the price on iPhone models and smartwatches. FM Arun Jaitley had announced an increase in the customs duty on phones from 15% to 20% while announcing Union Budget 2018. The move was aimed at intensifying domestic value edition and Make-in-India in the sector.

Apple has hiked prices of all its iPhone models by an average of 3% following Centre’s decision to increase basic customs duty on all mobile phones being imported into the country. The price of iPhone X will now be Rs 95,000 for its 64GB variant. It was launched at Rs 89,000. The 265 GB variant of the phone, which was earlier priced at Rs 1,05,720 will now be available at a price of 1,08,930. iPhone 8 Plus’s 64GB and 256GB variants will now be priced at Rs 77,560 and Rs 91, 110 respectively.

Coming to the earlier models, iPhone 7’s 32 GB variant will be now available at Rs 52,370 while the 128GB variant will come with a price tag of Rs 61,560. The iPhone 7 Plus’s 32 GB and 128GB variants will now be available for Rs 62,840 and Rs 72,060. The prices of iPhone 6 and iPhone 6s have also increased significantly. iPhone 6 will now be priced at Rs 31,900 while iPhone 6s will cost Rs 42,900. The price of iPhone 6s Plus will now stand at Rs 52,240.

Apart from iPhones, Apple’s smartwatches have also received a price hike following a 20% hike in import duty. The price of Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38 mm will now be Rs 32,380. The 42mm version, on the other hand, will now be available for Rs 34,410. The new prices are also applicable for the Nike+ edition. While presenting the Union Budget 2018 earlier this week, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had announced an increase in the customs duty on phones from 15% to 20%. The move was aimed at intensifying domestic value edition and Make-in-India in the sector.