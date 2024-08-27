Apple Set To Generate Up To 600,000 Jobs In India by 2025

Apple Inc. is on track to create as many as 600,000 jobs in India by the end of the fiscal year 2025 due to the company's expanding operations.

Apple Inc. is on track to create as many as 600,000 jobs in India by the end of the fiscal year 2025, according to a recent report. This surge in employment is attributed to the company’s expanding operations within the country and its robust engagement with local manufacturing and supply chain networks.

Report’s findings

The report highlights that Apple’s direct workforce in India is projected to reach 200,000 by March 2025, with women expected to occupy approximately 70% of these positions. This growth is driven by the company’s three primary contract manufacturers—Foxconn, Wistron (now operating under Tata Electronics), and Pegatron—which have collectively generated 80,872 direct jobs. In addition, key suppliers such as Tata Group, Salcomp, Motherson, Foxlink, Sunwoda, ATL, and Jabil have created around 84,000 direct jobs.

Since the implementation of the smartphone Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme in 2020, Apple and its partners have been instrumental in creating approximately 165,000 direct jobs. The scheme, initially aimed at generating 200,000 jobs over five years, has met this target in just four years, underscoring Apple’s significant contribution to employment in India.

Government estimates suggest that each direct job in the electronics sector creates three indirect jobs. Consequently, Apple’s expansion in India could lead to the creation of between 500,000 and 600,000 total jobs by the end of the fiscal year. This expansion mirrors the successful model Apple established in China, with the company setting up a robust supply chain and manufacturing network in India.

Significant Developments

A notable development is the Tata Group’s new facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, which is anticipated to employ around 50,000 people over time. This plant, slated to begin iPhone production in October, will expand its capacity incrementally. Tamil Nadu has emerged as a critical hub for Apple’s operations, with nearly 90,000 of the 200,000 direct jobs projected to be associated with iPhone and component factories in the state.

Apple in India

Apple’s entry into iPhone manufacturing in India began in 2021, marking its first production outside China. The company’s production in India has grown steadily, with iPhone manufacturing reaching ₹1.20 lakh crore in the fiscal year 2024, including ₹85,000 crore in exports. This growth has cemented India’s role as a vital component of Apple’s global supply chain, contributing around 14% to the company’s overall production.

To accommodate its expanding workforce, Apple’s vendors and suppliers are investing in infrastructure, including housing complexes. A new facility in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu, built at a cost of ₹706.5 crore, is set to house approximately 18,720 workers, predominantly women. Additional housing projects are planned through public-private partnerships to support Apple’s growing workforce in the region.

